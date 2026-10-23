How Transfers Out of the Georgia Tech Tech Football Program Have Fared in 2026

Georgia Tech is gearing up for its homecoming matchup against Boston College and getting its third win of the season.

We are at the halfway point of the season, and that makes it a good time to revisit the offseason. This was a pivotal offseason for the Yellow Jackets, as they lost both coordinators and had a lot of roster turnover, which is not super uncommon in college football nowadays.

When looking at the players who left the Yellow Jackets this offseason, how have they fared at their new schools?

QB Aaron Philo- Florida

Philo was the highest-profile transfer out of Georgia Tech, and until he suffered an injury that kept him out of the Gators win over Texas last weekend, he was leading one of the best offenses in the country.

Philo has thrown for 1,341 yards this season, nine touchdowns, three interceptions, and is completing 70% of his passes. He also holds a PFF grade of 84.2 in 274 snaps. Florida is 5-2 and ranked No. 20 heading into next Saturday's game vs No. 5 Georgia.

WR Bailey Stockton- Florida

Stockton left with Philo to go to Florida and is the second-leading receiver on the Gators team. Stockon has 27 catches for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

OL Harrison Moore- Florida

Moore is the starting center for the Gators and has a solid PFF grade of 73.0 in 484 snaps this season for Florida, higher than any offensive lineman on Georgia Tech. He has a 72.4 pass-blocking grade and a 72.3 run-blocking grade for Florida.

TE Luke Harpring- Florida

Harpring is the fifth-leading receiver on Florida's team, as he currently has 13 catches for 142 yards. He currently has a 58.0 overall grade on PFF in 202 snaps, which includes a 45.3 run-blocking grade.

WR Jamauri Brice- UT Martin

Brice currently has one catch for five yards this season for UT Martin.

DB Christian Pritchett- Kansas

So far this season for the Jayhawks, Pritchett has totaled two tackles. In 22 snaps, Pritchett has earned a 49.7 overall grade per Pro Football Focus.

WR Isiah Canion- Georgia

Canion has been battling injuries with the Bulldogs this season and has only totaled three catches for 28 yards in 45 offensive snaps. PFF has given him a 54.3 overall grade this season. He has not been able to play since a week two win against Western Kentucky.

C Tana Alo-Tupuola- Arizona State

Alo-Tupuola has been the starting center for the Sun Devils this season and has earned a 55.2 overall grade in 325 snaps for ASU this season, including a 44.7 run-blocking grade and a 57.1 pass-blocking grade.

WR Zion Taylor- Western Kentucky

So far this season for the Hilltoppers, Taylor has caught seven passes for 119 yards and one touchdown. He is currently the highest-graded offensive player for WKU on Pro Football Focus, earning a 73.4 overall grade in 72 total snaps.

OL Benjamin Galloway- Florida Atlantic

Galloway has had a nice season so far for the Owls. In 419 total snaps, Galloway has earned a 71.8 overall grade from PFF, which is good for 6th-highest on the FAU offense.

DB D.J. Moore- South Alabama

Moore has played 70 snaps this season for the Jaguars and currently has a 51.1 overall grade on Pro Football Focus.

OL Peyton Joseph- Oklahoma

Joseph has played 116 snaps for the Sooners and currently has a 57.4 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, including a 53.4 pass-blocking grade and a 56.4 run-blocking grade.

LB Tah'j Butler- Ole Miss

Butler has been a regular fixture on the Ole Miss defense and is trying to help them get to the SEC Championship and back to the College Football Playoff. So far this season, Butler has 33 tackles for the Rebels and a 66.1 overall grade in 248 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

DB Troy Stevenson IV- Cumberland University

Stevenson has 14 tackles so far this season for Cumberland and two pass deflections.