2021 did not go the way Jeff Sims or the Georgia Tech Football program wanted.

But ahead of the 2022 season, Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims is not overlooking the responsibility that he is going to have as one of the few returning starters on the offense and he spoke about that after practice on Friday.

Jeff Sims

"I think just being in this offense, my level of responsibility has grew just because there are a lot of options for me. I really love it because the coaches have done a really good job of teaching me what to do in certain situations and how to handle certain situations and my responsibility and growth has been because of Coach Long and this offense for that"

When asked on Friday about what it has been like picking up Coach Long's and if it has been difficult, Sims did not seem to think that was the case and elaborated on what it has been like for him.

"I wouldn't say it was a hard process, because Coach Long and Coach Weinke did a great job at teaching it. We had a lot of meetings on it and they just taught it to us well, all of the quarterbacks and they really went into detail about other things and it really helped us out a lot."

This offseason has seemingly been a really good one for Sims in terms of his development and maturing as a leader and it shows when he is at the podium.

Georgia Tech is having their last scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and it will be a chance for the depth chart to solidify and Sims is going to be a fixture on it.

