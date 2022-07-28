Joe Hamilton Named new Radio Analyst for Yellow Jackets Football

There is going to be a familiar voice on the radio for Georgia Tech Football games this fall. Former Yellow Jackets quarterback Joe Hamilton is now going to move into a role as the radio analyst for Georgia Tech Football games starting this upcoming season.

Hamilton has been doing radio work for some time and is a host on the 680 fan's "The Locker Room" and has been a staunch supporter of Yellow Jackets Athletics ever since he left the program as a player.

Hamilton was an All-American quarterback for Georgia Tech during the 1999 season, winning the Davey O'Brien award for being the nation's top quarterback and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race that season as well. He has been inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

It will be great to hear Hamilton on the radio when Georgia Tech kicks the season off against Clemson on September 5th.

