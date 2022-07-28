Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Joe Hamilton Named new Radio Analyst for Yellow Jackets Football
There is going to be a familiar voice on the radio for Georgia Tech Football games this fall. Former Yellow Jackets quarterback Joe Hamilton is now going to move into a role as the radio analyst for Georgia Tech Football games starting this upcoming season.
Hamilton has been doing radio work for some time and is a host on the 680 fan's "The Locker Room" and has been a staunch supporter of Yellow Jackets Athletics ever since he left the program as a player.
Hamilton was an All-American quarterback for Georgia Tech during the 1999 season, winning the Davey O'Brien award for being the nation's top quarterback and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race that season as well. He has been inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.
It will be great to hear Hamilton on the radio when Georgia Tech kicks the season off against Clemson on September 5th.
Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the wide receiver/tight end groups on Tech's schedule
Georgia Tech Basketball offers 2024 guard Sir Mohammed
2024 top 50 player Isaiah Evans receives offer from Georgia Tech Basketball
Georgia Tech Football: Running Back Depth Chart Projections ahead of fall camp
Georgia Tech Football fall camp preview: Offensive Line
Georgia Tech predicted to finish sixth in ACC Coastal Division
Georgia Tech Depth Football: Quarterback Depth Chart Projection ahead of fall camp
Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the best running games that Georgia Tech will face in 2022