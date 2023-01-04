Report: Georgia Tech Hires Marco Coleman As New Defensive Line Coach

After parting ways with defensive line coaches Larry Knight and David Turner earlier today, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has already made a hire at the defensive line coach position and a familiar name will be coming back to The Flats.

According to a report from Kelly Quinlan at JacketsOnline, former Georgia Tech football player and current Michigan State defensive line coach Marco Coleman is going to be coming back to coach the Yellow Jackets' defensive line. Coleman was also the run game coordinator for the Spartans as well.

This is not going to be Coleman's first stint coaching at Georgia Tech. He arrived in 2019 as a part of former head coach Geoff Collin's initial staff before leaving for Michigan State for the 2022 season.

A two-time first-team All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick, Coleman is a member of the Yellow Jackets Athletics Hall of Fame after helping Georgia Tech win a share of the national championship in 1990. Coleman landed his first full-time coaching position in the NFL as an assistant defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He returned to Atlanta in 2019 to be the defensive ends/outside linebackers coach for Georgia Tech.

Marco Coleman will be returning to Georgia Tech to be the defensive line coach RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Coleman racked up 27.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss in just three seasons as an outside linebacker for the Yellow Jackets, which were both school records at the end of his playing career and remain ranked fourth in the program’s all-time annals despite the fact that he played in only 34 collegiate games. He was named first-team all-America and all-Atlantic Coast Conference as a sophomore (1990) and junior (1991). As a sophomore in 1990, he led the ACC with 13 sacks and helped Georgia Tech claim its fourth national championship with an 11-0-1 campaign and a convincing 45-21 win over Nebraska in the Florida Citrus Bowl. Coleman is a member of the Yellow Jackets Athletics Hall of Fame

Coleman spent 14 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Dolphins (1992-95), San Diego Chargers (1996-98), Washington Football Team (1999-2001), Jacksonville Jaguars (2002), Philadelphia Eagles (2003), and Denver Broncos (2004-05). He earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors from Sports Illustrated in 1992 after collecting 84 tackles and six sacks and was a Pro Bowl selection with Washington in 2000 after tallying a career-high 12 sacks.

This is a big hire for Key and Coleman will be welcomed back to Georgia Tech with hopes that he can make this defensive line an elite unit.

