Kentucky Transfer Offensive Lineman RJ Adams Commits to Georgia Tech

One of the busiest teams in the transfer portal this offseason stayed busy on Saturday afternoon. Georgia Tech added their fourth transfer offensive lineman of the offseason with RJ Adams from the University of Kentucky.

Adams is a 6-3 330 LBS guard who played his high school football in the state of Virginia. Adams did not play while at Kentucky and decided to enter the transfer portal in April.

Adams is going to join a strong group of transfers on the offensive line. Alabama transfer Pierce Quick, Clemson transfer Paul Tchio, and Kansas transfer Corey Robinson are the other guys that are coming to the flats to help improve the unit upfront.

This is the 14th transfer that the Yellow Jackets have taken this offseason. While Georgia Tech has been rightfully criticized for the players they lost via the transfer portal, they should be applauded for trying to improve the roster with talented players. Only time will tell if they will better the results on the field, however.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Auburn Transfer Eric Reed Jr commits to Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech extends contracts of baseball staff through 2025

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: List of new offensive players offered this week

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: List of new defensive players offered this week