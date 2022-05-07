Skip to main content
Kentucky Transfer Offensive Lineman RJ Adams Commits to Georgia Tech

Kentucky Transfer Offensive Lineman RJ Adams Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has added their fourth transfer offensive lineman from the portal this offseason

Georgia Tech has added their fourth transfer offensive lineman from the portal this offseason

One of the busiest teams in the transfer portal this offseason stayed busy on Saturday afternoon. Georgia Tech added their fourth transfer offensive lineman of the offseason with RJ Adams from the University of Kentucky. 

Adams is a 6-3 330 LBS guard who played his high school football in the state of Virginia. Adams did not play while at Kentucky and decided to enter the transfer portal in April. 

Adams is going to join a strong group of transfers on the offensive line. Alabama transfer Pierce Quick, Clemson transfer Paul Tchio, and Kansas transfer Corey Robinson are the other guys that are coming to the flats to help improve the unit upfront. 

This is the 14th transfer that the Yellow Jackets have taken this offseason. While Georgia Tech has been rightfully criticized for the players they lost via the transfer portal, they should be applauded for trying to improve the roster with talented players. Only time will tell if they will better the results on the field, however. 

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Auburn Transfer Eric Reed Jr commits to Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech extends contracts of baseball staff through 2025

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: List of new offensive players offered this week

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: List of new defensive players offered this week

RJ Adams
Football

Kentucky Transfer Offensive Lineman RJ Adams Commits to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell53 seconds ago
Chris Johnson Jr
Football

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: A look at the new Offensive Players Offered This Week

By Jackson Caudell5 hours ago
Jaylen Moson
Football

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: A look at the new Defensive Players Offered This Week

By Jackson Caudell5 hours ago
Tim Borden, Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Blown Out by Clemson 9-3 in Series Opener

By Jackson Caudell17 hours ago
Bruce Jordan-Swilling
Football

Updated List of Mini-Camp Invites for Former Georgia Tech Players

By Jackson CaudellMay 6, 2022
Aidan Semo
Football

Georgia Tech Adds In-State Quarterback as a Preferred Walk-on for 2022

By Jackson CaudellMay 6, 2022
Eric Reed Jr
Football

Auburn Transfer Eric Reed Jr Commits to Georgia Tech Football

By Jackson CaudellMay 5, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Clemson Series Preview

By Jackson CaudellMay 5, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: 5/5 Updated Postseason Projections

By Jackson CaudellMay 5, 2022