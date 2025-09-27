Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 30-29 Win Over Wake Forest
This was an ugly game to say the least for the Yellow Jackets, who barely survived Wake Forest on the road in a 30-29 victory. At the end of the day, a win is a win, but Georgia Tech has to be better if they want to take that next step as a program. A really strong second half from Haynes King and an opportunistic defense helped the Yellow Jackets survive in Winston-Salem. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways in the game.
1.Georgia Tech's slow starts nearly dooms them- It has to be said, and will continue to be a constant question about what stops Georgia Tech from starting the game off right. They have struggled all season with this, and the only game we didn’t see this was against Temple. It puts the team behind the eight ball, and they have to play from behind. The Yellow Jackets only had 134 yards of total offense in the first half of the game. The offense couldn’t get anything going and was held to three points in the first half and 2-10 on third down. If Georgia Tech wants to be a contender, they have to start the game faster or it will be knocked off.
2. Haynes King comes up clutch for the Yellow Jackets again- Haynes King was limited in the first to under 85 yards of total offense. He heated up in the second half and put the team on his back. He ushered in three consecutive scoring drives that got the Yellow Jackets back into the game. He finished with 243 passing yards and a touchdown. He was the Yellow Jackets most effective runner, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. That is 349 total yards of offense and three touchdowns. He did it all on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets, and they wouldn’t have come back and won without him.
3. The Yellow Jackets defense gives up uncharacteristic explosive plays- Wake Forest had three passing plays of 35+ yards in the first half of the game. Their leading receiver was Christopher Barnes, who had three catches for 39 yards. After the first half of giving up so many big plays, Georgia Tech adjusted and did a good job of limiting explosives, and didn’t allow one Wake Forest receiver to get over 70 yards in the game. Micah Mays Jr was the leading receiver for Wake Forest with two catches for 65 yards. The explosive plays, however, allowed Wake Forest to build a lead and get easy scores.
4. Demond Claiborne runs loose against the Yellow Jackets- One of the best running backs in the ACC had a day against the Yellow Jackets. He started to get going in the second quarter when Wake Forest put on an avalanche of points that wound up being 17 unanswered. In the first half, he ran for 73 yards and a touchdown and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. Claiborne would go on to finish with 119 yards and two touchdowns. Wake Forest ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns as a team. Georgia Tech has regressed as a defense against the run, and teams are starting to take advantage of that. Claiborne exposed the Yellow Jackets and revealed a big hole in their defense on Saturday.
5. Turnovers are a big problem this year- The Yellow Jackets already have seven turnovers this year. In 2024, they had only 10 turnovers all season. The one against Wake Forest came at the worst time of the game, when the score was tied and Georgia Tech was looking to go up. Jamal Haynes fumbled after a hard hit, which jarred the ball loose, and Wake Forest took over in Yellow Jackets territory. Fortunately, the defense only surrendered three points and didn’t let Wake Forest score, but far too often the offense has put the defense in precarious situations this season. They have answered the bell every time, but you have to wonder how much longer.
6. The Eric Rivers game- A big game from the senior wide receiver who played at a high level today and was big in the second half against Wake Forest. He was big in helping Georgia Tech get going with some quick throws and helped get King in a rhythm in the second half of the game. He finished with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Rivers made timely plays throughout the game for the Yellow Jackets. He also scored his first touchdown in a Yellow Jackets uniform and was a big catalyst in the win.
7. Kyle Efford Gets A Game Ball- He was the best defender for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday and was constantly making plays. He finished with a team-high eight tackles in the win. It looked like he caused the fumble in the red zone that nearly turned the game in the first half after making a big hit on quarterback Robby Ashford. He had five tackles and a QB hit in the first half. He finished with eight tackles (three solo) and a QB hit. It was a great game from the junior linebacker who was all over the field for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
More Georgia Tech News:
Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday Vs Wake Forest
Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest