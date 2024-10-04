National Analysts Make Predictions for Georgia Tech vs Duke Matchup
Georgia Tech is coming off of its bye week and awaiting Brent Key's team on the other side of it is the 5-0 Duke Blue Devils, who just got a big win vs rival North Carolina. Manny Diaz and his team have a lot of confidence coming into this game, but they actually find themselves as a nearly double digit underdog and multiple members of the national media are picking Georgia Tech to end their unbeaten season on Saturday night.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon is picking Georgia Tech to take home a win tomorrow night and Fox Sports Chris Fallica, who many will remember from his days on ESPN's College Gameday where he was known as "The Bear" are picking Georgia Tech to win.
Head coach Brent Key spoke about the Blue Devils defense earlier this week"
"They are either first or second. I think maybe second right now in the country in TFLs and Havoc plays in stuffed runs, which are 0 to minus 1, minus 2-yard runs. 42 % stuffed runs right now, it's a credit to the way they play, the physicality they play with, the speed they play with. But when you look at who's creating the negatives, it's not just D-Linemen, it's not just D-Lineman. There's a lot of DBs. There's a lot of safety pressure, nickel pressure inside /outside. That's what Manny is, that's who he's been. They're able their blitzes with because that's who they are to different motions and different things you know, he's a good football coach and you know he's a good defensive football coach going against him a bunch in my career I respect him as it's not just a coach but as a person you know I think he's a he's a good man and he's a heck of a football coach so excited to have him here and play here at Bobby Dodd."
Quarterback Haynes King talked about the importance of staying ahead of the chains:
As soon as we get behind the chains, that's when they're going to start doing all the exotic stuff so that we've got to do our best as an offense to put the guys up front in in a really good position, stay out of it. That's the best protection against all that exotic stuff, just stay out of it. So that's the number one deal that we're focusing on, like I said with this week, being detailed, staying ahead of the chain, positive first down, stuff like that."
Georgia Tech vs Duke kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night and will be televised on the ACC Network.
