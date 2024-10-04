Georgia Tech vs Duke: Final Score Predictions for Saturday's Game
Gameday is almost here at Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets are back at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time in nearly a month and they are hoping to stay unbeaten at home this year when they welcome Duke to Atlanta. The Blue Devils are 5-0 heading into this game and are playing with a lot of confidence right now. Will Georgia Tech be able to halt that momentum and get a win Saturday night?
Here is how our staff here at Georgia Tech On SI sees the game playing out.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 4-1 record this year: 38-24 Georgia Tech
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 3-2 record this year- 31-21 Georgia Tech
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 3-2 record this year: 28-17 Georgia Tech
Duke has an attacking defense that ranks 8th in the country in sacks, 16th in turnovers gained, 10th in 3rd down defense, and 2nd in TFLs. Vincent Anthony Jr leads the way with 3.5 sacks and he is going to be a key defender to watch. Georgia Tech's offensive line has not allowed King to be sacked this year, but they are facing a tough assignment. The Yellow Jackets not only need to protect King when he goes back to pass, but they need to make sure they don't fall behind the chains on 1st and 2nd down to ensure that Duke's pass rushers can't tee off on the Yellow Jackets offense.
Head coach Brent Key spoke about the Blue Devils defense earlier this week"
"They are either first or second. I think maybe second right now in the country in TFLs and Havoc plays in stuffed runs, which are 0 to minus 1, minus 2-yard runs. 42 % stuffed runs right now, it's a credit to the way they play, the physicality they play with, the speed they play with. But when you look at who's creating the negatives, it's not just D-Linemen, it's not just D-Lineman. There's a lot of DBs. There's a lot of safety pressure, nickel pressure inside /outside. That's what Manny is, that's who he's been. They're able their blitzes with because that's who they are to different motions and different things you know, he's a good football coach and you know he's a good defensive football coach going against him a bunch in my career I respect him as it's not just a coach but as a person you know I think he's a he's a good man and he's a heck of a football coach so excited to have him here and play here at Bobby Dodd."
Quarterback Haynes King talked about the importance of staying ahead of the chains:
As soon as we get behind the chains, that's when they're going to start doing all the exotic stuff so that we've got to do our best as an offense to put the guys up front in in a really good position, stay out of it. That's the best protection against all that exotic stuff, just stay out of it. So that's the number one deal that we're focusing on, like I said with this week, being detailed, staying ahead of the chain, positive first down, stuff like that."
Georgia Tech vs Duke kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night and will be televised on the ACC Network.
Related Links
Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (10/4)
Georgia Tech vs Duke: Three Keys to victory on Saturday night for the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Saturday's game vs Duke