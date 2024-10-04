Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: 10/4
There has been some movement in the ACC Recruiting rankings since last week.
While Miami still reigns at No.1, Clemson has overtaken Georgia Tech as the No. 2 team in the rankings, but just barely. The Tigers got a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee this week and it gave Clemson what they needed to jump over the Yellow Jackets for the No. 2 spot.
The only ACC programs that are in the top 25 of the national recruiting rankings are Miami (12), Clemson (17), Georgia Tech (18), and SMU (24).
SMU remains at No. 4, but Florida State has not dropped out of the top five completely. Manny Diaz and Duke are riding high after a 5-0 start and they now have the No. 5 class in the ACC. The Blue Devils will be in Atlanta this weekend to face Georgia Tech in what is a huge ACC game for both programs. It has not been a good season for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles on the field and that has carried over into recruiting. FSU now ranks outside of the top 25 in the national rankings
Syracuse has jumped up to 7, while Stanford, Pitt, and Virginia Tech remain in the top ten.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (10/4, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Georgia Tech
4. SMU
5. Duke
6. Florida State
7. Syracuse
8. Stanford
9. Pitt
10. Virginia Tech
11. North Carolina
12. Boston College
13. Virginia
14. NC State
15. Wake Forest
16. Cal
17. Louisville
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett
