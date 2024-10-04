All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: 10/4

Who sits on top of the ACC recruiting rankings two months away from the Early Signing Period?

Jackson Caudell

Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
There has been some movement in the ACC Recruiting rankings since last week.

While Miami still reigns at No.1, Clemson has overtaken Georgia Tech as the No. 2 team in the rankings, but just barely. The Tigers got a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee this week and it gave Clemson what they needed to jump over the Yellow Jackets for the No. 2 spot.

The only ACC programs that are in the top 25 of the national recruiting rankings are Miami (12), Clemson (17), Georgia Tech (18), and SMU (24).

SMU remains at No. 4, but Florida State has not dropped out of the top five completely. Manny Diaz and Duke are riding high after a 5-0 start and they now have the No. 5 class in the ACC. The Blue Devils will be in Atlanta this weekend to face Georgia Tech in what is a huge ACC game for both programs. It has not been a good season for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles on the field and that has carried over into recruiting. FSU now ranks outside of the top 25 in the national rankings

Syracuse has jumped up to 7, while Stanford, Pitt, and Virginia Tech remain in the top ten.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (10/4, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Clemson

3. Georgia Tech

4. SMU

5. Duke

6. Florida State

7. Syracuse

8. Stanford

9. Pitt

10. Virginia Tech

11. North Carolina

12. Boston College

13. Virginia

14. NC State

15. Wake Forest

16. Cal

17. Louisville

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football Recruiting