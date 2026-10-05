Ranking Georgia Tech's Eight Remaining Games From Least to Most Difficult

In the preseason, the early part of Georgia Tech's schedule was supposed to be the most manageable part. Sure, there was the home game against Tennessee in week two, but Georgia Tech was opening the year as favorites against Colorado, Mercer, and Stanford.

You don't play the games on paper, though, and Georgia Tech sits at 1-3 heading into their final eight games. First up is Duke on Saturday, and it is only going to get tougher from there.

So who's the toughest opponent left on the Yellow Jackets schedule? Who is the easiest?

8. Boston College- Oct. 24

On paper, this is the easiest game left on the schedule, but given how both teams are playing, it might not be a slam dunk for the Yellow Jackets.

The Eagles are not a very good team, but they have played both Virginia Tech and SMU close in the past couple of weeks and have an interesting running game. Given Georgia Tech's difficulty stopping the run, that could be problematic. This is likely to be the only game that Georgia Tech is favored in the rest of the season.

7. at Pittsburgh- Oct. 31st

You can tell that Georgia Tech's schedule is tough the rest of the way because a 5-0 team is 7th on this list. However, the reason that the Panthers are so low on the list is because star quarterback Mason Heintschel is out for the season and he is one of the best in the ACC. The game is still on the road and Pittsburgh will be favored, but facing a backup quarterback makes it only slightly more favorable for the Yellow Jackets.

6. at Clemson- Nov. 14th

Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson in Death Valley since 2008 and it will be a tall task to get that done in November. The Tigers, for all of their problems, have a lot of NFL talent on defense and first year QB Tait Reynolds looks like he might be starting to figure things out. This will also be a matchup of the two worst offensive lines in the ACC.

5. Louisville- Nov. 7th

This will still be a tough game for the Yellow Jackets, but the Cardinals are in a bit of a free fall right now. After losing a tight game to Ole Miss and then beating SMU, Louisville has dropped back-to-back games to Wake Forest and NC State and the defense for Louisville has been a disaster. Can Jeff Brohm get this team fixed or will the decline continue before they face Georgia Tech?

4. at Virginia Tech- Oct. 17th

Virginia Tech outgained Pitt by more than 200 yards on Friday, but turnovers and a missed field goal cost the Hokies, and they lost their first game under James Franklin. However, this team is much better than they were a season ago, and it will be a tough task for Georgia Tech to go on the road and stop what has been a productive offense. You could make a case that the Hokies should be higher on the list.

3. vs Duke- Oct. 10th

The third toughest game left on the schedule is going to be this Saturday. Georgia Tech will host Duke, a 4-0 team that is looking to defend their ACC title. They have one of the best running backs in the country in Nate Sheppard and one of the best defenses in the conference, which is not a surprise under Manny Diaz. Brent Key is 2-0 against Diaz and 3-0 against Duke overall, but this is his biggest challenge yet facing the Blue Devils.

2. vs Wake Forest- Nov. 21st

Wake Forest continues to be very impressive this season and at 4-1, with their only loss to Miami, it is a wonder that the Demon Deacons are not ranked. Wake has an explosive passing attack and quarterback Gio Lopez seems to be more of a fit for this offense than what he was at North Carolina. Jake Dickert has done a great job with his program and they are in the thick of the ACC race.

1. at Georgia- Nov. 28th

One could make the argument that Georgia has been the most complete team in the country up to this point of the season. Georgia Tech has not been able to beat the Bulldogs since 2016, though Key has been able to keep it close over the past three seasons. Given how both teams are playing, this might be the first time that things get a little lopsided, but we will see where both teams are at the end of the season.