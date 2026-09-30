Rated Too Low or Just Right? Evaluating Alberto Mendoza's Latest QB Ranking

After three great years of quarterback play with Haynes King, Georgia Tech was set to have a new starter for only the second time in the Brent Key era. They acquired former Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza after the Hoosiers won the national championship, but he was a big unknown after only playing in garbage time last season for Indiana.

So after four games, what is the outlook for Mendoza?

When you look at the 1-3 record that Georgia Tech has, coupled with the fact that it took them until the third quarter of the second game of the season for the offense to score a touchdown, you might think that Mendoza was having a bad season. However, that does not tell the whole story and I would argue that he has been the brightest spot for the Yellow Jackets on offense, something I was not expecting to say a month ago.

So far this season, Mendoza has thrown for 975 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, completing 68% of his passes. Entering the year, Georgia Tech was going to have a playcaller who had never called plays before in college, a wide receiver group that had only two players who had caught a pass at the power four level, a tight end room that did not have any power four experience, and an offensive line that was set to have three new starters.

The design for the Yellow Jackets this season was to have a reliable ground game behind Mendoza, a strong offensive line, a defense that could complement him, and an elite kicking game.

That has not happened and in fact, the part of Georgia Tech's offense that has stood out is the pass catchers and the quarterback.

New Ranking

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a new ranking of all 68 power four quarterbacks, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly ranked Mendoza as the 53rd best quarterback, with this explanation:

"I thought Mendoza might be capable of pretty exciting things based on an admittedly small and garbage time-heavy sample at Indiana, but whatever he's capable of has been mitigated by dreadful offensive line play and a nonexistent running game. He's reasonably efficient, but the threat of sacks and interceptions have limited explosiveness."

The ACC quarterbacks that Mendoza ranked ahead of were Duke's Walker Eget, North Carolina's Billy Edwards Jr, Clemson's Tait Reynolds, Boston College's Mason McKenzie, and Syracuse's Steve Angeli.

I think this is a fair ranking, but I will say that if Mendoza had better surrounding elements, I think he could be higher.

While ups and downs were to be expected, Georgia Tech's offensive line has been one of the worst in the power conferences. They are battling injuries right now, but they are not getting the job done. Mendoza has been sacked nine times this season, second most allowed in the ACC, ahead of only Clemson.

The one positive for Mendoza is that the playmakers around him have been pretty solid so far. Justice Haynes is the ACC's 5th leading rusher, Dalen Penson, and Jordan Allen have been reliable receiver targets, and Kevin Roche Jr has had a breakout season at tight end.

But Mendoza is having a hard time succeeding due to the offensive line not allowing the ground game to get established and allowing him to be constantly pressured. That is not a good environment for any quarterback, let alone one starting for the first time in his career.

The loss to Stanford showed the good and bad with Mendoza. He was dealing during the first half of the game, but the continued pressure and lack of consistent running game led to a poor interception then an intentional grounding grounding penalty that resulted in a 4th and 45 that predictable ended the game one play later.

Things are not going to get easier for Mendoza. He faces tough defenses after the bye week, with Duke, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Clemson having some of the ACC's best. There have been encouraging signs from Mendoza, but if the conditions around him don't approve, it might limit his ceiling.