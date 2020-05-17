Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's Recruits This Past Week

Here's the latest buzz revolving around a few of Georgia Tech's football recruits.

Commitments:

Zeek Biggers | 2021 DT

Head coach Geoff Collins continues to add to the need of becoming bigger and stronger. The defensive line has also been an area of focus in the Jackets recruiting. Biggers has the frame, build and strength to become a major contribution on the interior on the defensive line - with some added development. He also has the skillset to play on the offensive line.

James BlackStrain | 2021 Four-star WR

"The family part. Coach (Geoff) Collins is by far one of the best family coaches around and I can feel the love already like I'm enrolled as of now," BlackStrain said regarding his decision. "They always stay up to date with me and make sure my family is okay. I wanted to commit after a Zoom call with the offensive staff because I knew it would be the best fit for me and I know we can change the program around."

David Shanahan | 2021 Punter

"Communication has been [there] for awhile," Chapman said of Georgia Tech's contact with Shanahan. "Timing of when they were ready to talk wasn't that long ago. The coaches have been fantastic to deal with as well. What a classy organization."

Top Schools:

Simeon Price | 2021 Three-star WR

6-foot, 204-pound wideout from Pensacola (FLA) West Florida Tech named the Jackets in his top 10

Recent Offers:

Jalen Farmer | 2022 OG

"Coach (Chris) Wiesehan and coach (Brent) Key contacted me," Farmer said. "They said that they think I can play at a high level and that I could be a fit in their offense. I feel great about the offer from them. [I'm] smiling from ear to ear right now."

Javae Gilmore | Three-star OLB/ATH

"Coach (Andrew) Thacker, he had called me saying he loves the way I play the game," Gilmore said of Tech's offer. "He was talking about my game style and all of that when he offered."

Jakiah Leftwich | 2021 Three-star OT

"Coach (Geoff) Collins, coach (Brent) Key and coach (Larry) Knight," Leftwich said of his main recruiters at Georgia Tech. "[It's a] great relationship, [it's] amazing. They have great people."

