Watch: Former Yellow Jacket Jordan Mason Scores First NFL Touchdown

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jordan Mason has worked hard to make the San Francisco 49ers roster and today, Mason scored his first NFL touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers needed this win to stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and Mason's touchdown helped them get the win and eliminate the Raiders from playoff contention.

Mason has settled into his backup role behind star running back Christian McCaffrey and is a nice complement in the 49er's system. This season, Mason has carried the ball 33 times for 217 yards and is averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Mason was an instant contributor from the time he stepped foot on campus back in 2018. On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019, Geoff Collin's first year in Atlanta. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns. His yards per carry dropped, but Mason was the most effective player on the Georgia Tech offense.

Jordan Mason scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mason and the 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals next week in their regular season finale before they head to the postseason.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Who are some of the early top 2024 targets at running back for Georgia Tech?

Analyzing Georgia Tech's defensive line after signing day

Former Georgia Tech guard Shaq Mason helps Tampa Bay clinch NFC South

Can Georgia Tech have one of the ACC's best secondaries with the return of Zamari Walton?

Three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to Virginia

Georgia Tech loses to Virginia and drops to 0-3 in ACC play

Zamari Walton announces return for 2023 season

Georgia Tech offers three-star running back Chris Davis

Georgia Tech offers 2024 athlete Jaylin Lackey

Georgia Tech offers four-star offensive tackle Ethan Calloway