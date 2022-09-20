Should Georgia Tech Consider A Change At Quarterback?

The Georgia Tech offense is off to a rocky start in the 2022 season. Against the two teams other than Western Carolina, the Yellow Jackets have put up ten points combined. That is not good enough and the struggles on offense have become too common under Geoff Collins. Among the things that Collins might consider doing in the future is making a switch at the quarterback position.

Should Georgia Tech still start Jeff Sims at quarterback? Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I am not going to say that all of the problems on Georgia Tech's offense are because of Jeff Sims. There is not a single position on the offense that has performed well this season and Sims is not the worst part of the offense. The offensive line is currently among the worst in the country and is unlikely to get better. The wide receivers can't create separation in any game and that is making Sims' job that much harder. The running backs have also struggled, but I think some of that has to do with the offensive line as well.

The thing is though, Sims is consistently making errant throws and missing his target, most of the time missing high. His turnovers are down from previous years, but there is no sign that he has made progress since his freshman season. He currently has one touchdown and two interceptions and a 58% completion percentage. Some of the issues that Sims is having are familiar to the ones he has had in the past and through three games, he is not providing the necessary boost to the team that they need.

Is it time for Georgia Tech to give Zach Gibson a shot at quarterback? Source: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Collins and this program brought in two transfer quarterbacks this offseason and it might be time to see what they can do. Zach Gibson came in from Akron and Taisun Phommachah came over from Clemson to provide depth, but given how this offense has played and how Sims is not getting any better, it might be a good idea to try them out and see if they can provide a spark to the offense.

Gibson was playing well at Akron last year, throwing for ten touchdowns and no interceptions in 2021, before coming to Georgia Tech. He does not possess the physical tools that Sims does or the athletic ability to run the football, but he has a strong arm and is accurate with the football.

Phommachanh was a highly-rated recruit when he came out of high school and is supposed to be able to be a dual-threat quarterback. He never got to have much of a chance while at Clemson and came to Georgia Tech. He also struggles to throw the football, but he could be an option to see if he can be an improvement.

One thing that Sims does give this offense is upside rushing the ball and mobility in the pocket to try and avoid sacks and pressure. That is a big deal considering how poorly this offensive line has played. If the coaches don't think the other quarterbacks can be effective at moving around in the pocket against certain pressure, then I think Sims is going to be the starter. I know that Sims was sacked seven times last week, but there were some plays that he got away from that I am not sure that the other quarterbacks would have made.

I don't think a change at quarterback is coming this week against UCF, but it could be in the near future. Sims just has not played well this season so far, but he could be the best quarterback for this team, given the problem everywhere else on the offense.

We will see how the offense performs this Saturday against the Knights and if Sims were to struggle yet again, it might be time to see whether Gibson or Phommachanh can give this offense any sort of life. This offense needs to try anything they can because an average of 15 points per game is not going to cut it against any team remaining on the Yellow Jackets schedule.

We will see what happens on Saturday.

