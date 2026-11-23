Georgia Tech fell to Wake Forest at home and was dominated from start to finish. Their offense started to get it going in the second half, but by then the game was already out of reach. Wake Forest scsored 29 unanswered points to begin the game. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly from the Yellow Jackets 50-29 defeat.

Good

-Georgia Tech rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns

-Grady Adamson had 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

-Cayman Spaulding 11 tackles and forced fumble

-Georgia Tech only had four penalties vs Wake Forest

-Graham Knowles scores first career rushing touchdown

-Trelain Maddox 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown on Saturday

Bad

-True freshman Deuce Lawrence rushes for 105 yards and a touchdown

-Ty Clark III rushes for 98 yards and two touchdowns

-Wake Forest completed 15.2 yards per completion on Saturday

-Wake Forest scored 36 points in the first half vs the Yellow Jackets

-The Deacs scored 29 points unanswered to begin the game

-Georgia Tech only averaged 6.3 yards per pass

-Carlos Hernandez goes off for eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown

-The Yelow Jackets don’t record a single sack on Saturday

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

-Georgia Tech only had 6.6 yards per play.

-Georgia Tech was held to just seven points in the first half with three first half punts

Ugly

-Gio Lopez went 17-22 for 324 yards and two touchdowns

-Wake Forest rushes for 258 yards and five touchdowns.

-Georgia Tech had 100 net passin yards vs Wake Forest

-Georgia Tech allows 607 yards of offense vs Wake Forest

-Jordan Allen only had two catches for 27 yards

-Dalen Penson early catch and fumble that led to a touchdown, and would become the tell of the story

-Justice Haynes second half fumble that deterred a productive drive

-Justice Haynes two lost fumbles on the afternoon

-The Yellow Jackets turn it over three times on Saturday vs Wake Forest

-Starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza was 4-8 for 42 yards passing

-The Yellow Jackets gave up four completions of over 20 yards vs Wake Forest, including a 22, 39, 42, and 66 yard reception

-Jack Foley 66 yard td catche where multiple defenders missed Foley in the open space and couldn't bring him down to the ground. It was a microcosm oif the season the Yellow Jackets have been having

-Gio Lopez had four total tds vs Wake Forest (two on the ground, two through the air