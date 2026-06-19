Latest Win Total Projections Released For Georgia Tech and the rest of the ACC

The latest projected win totals came out the other day for the ACC and all 17 teams in the conference. Georgia Tech sits in the middle of the pack. BETMGM has the Yellow Jackets' win total currently set at 6.5

Georgia Tech sits behind Miami (10.5), SMU (8.5), Louisville (7.5), Pittsburgh (7.5), Virginia (7.5), Clemson (7.5), and NC State (6.5).

The Yellow Jackets finished in a five-way tie for second place at the conclusion of the regular season. The win total is a bit surprising when you see the ascent of the Yellow Jackets program and what they have been able to accomplish in a short amount of time, but they are going through quite a bit of turnover on the coaching staff and on the roster.

NEW: 2026 College Football ACC Win Totals via @BetMGM‼️



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What does it mean?

Essentially, the Yellow Jackets are going to have to prove themselves once again this season, despite winning nine games last season, the most in the Brent Key era. It is understandable to some degree because the Yellow Jackets underwent many changes as a team this offseason. Georgia Tech lost both of its coordinators, position coaches, ACC Player of the Year Haynes King, first-round pick Keylan Rutledge, and several playmakers.

Georgia Tech has one of the toughest schedules in the conference, with 11 Power 4 opponents, including two SEC teams, Georgia and Tennessee. They also have road games against Virginia Tech and Clemson. All four of these games could help propel the Yellow Jackets more into the national spotlight and make the team taken more seriously. Even if they don’t win all four games, winning the majority of them will go a long way.

Is it fair?

Despite the changes, I feel like Georgia Tech could win between eight and nine games in 2026. What will matter is the beginning of the season and whether they can get off to another good start. The Yellow Jackets were 8-0 last season before taming off some and finishing 9-4. They won a number of big games to get off to a fast start. They will need to do the same in 2026.

One of the keys to eclipsing that win total will be the play of the offense. Georgia Tech will need to have its own big-play hits, drive the ball downfield, and be explosive. The offense will play a key part in the success. One of the key contributors will be Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza transferred from Indiana and will take the reins as Georgia Tech's starter. If he can play at a high level, the team has a chance to be dangerous in the ACC.

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