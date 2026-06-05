The Overlooked Group That Could Define Georgia Tech Offense In 2026

What overlooked group could define the Yellow Jackets season in 2026?

Everyone is going to look at the wide receiver position as a defining group with so many unknowns and a group that must step up next season for the Yellow Jackets. You can throw in running back as a group that the team will lean on to establish the offense. The offensive line will also get a lot of eyes with all of the players they graduated and lost to the portal. There is one position we haven’t mentioned that will have a profound impact.

Tight end

Why does this position matter? Because tight end could potentially lessen the load and make it easier for the Yellow Jackets to operate next season. Think about it. Most of the teams Georgia Tech is going to play will stack the box and try to stop the run. That will open up things across the middle of the field for tight ends to slip out and make plays. In 2026, the Yellow Jackets have the tight ends necessary to make a big difference, especially in the passing game. You look at Gavin Harris and his ability to catch the ball and be a playmaker in the open field. He finished his junior season with 37 catches and 531 receiving yards. He can easily put himself in the All-ACC conversation next season.

Next is Kevin Roche Jr who probably has the most upside of the group, being 6’8 plus and is able to move like a receiver. He showed glimpses of it in the spring game, finishing with six catches for 70 yards. The jury is still out on Chris Corbo and Spencer Mermans, who were battling through injury in the spring. They should be back to full health, especially for the summer and fall camp.

Tight ends are usually the safety blanket for quarterbacks, and if the spring is any indication, quarterback Alberto Mendoza will lean on his tight ends in the passing game, especially for big plays. They are reliable weapons and ones that you can go to in critical downs and distances. One of the key elements for the Yellow Jackets is that the majority of their tight ends have experience, so they can be relied on. Of the main four tight ends we mentioned, three of them have playing experience and multiple seasons under their belt. That will be valuable as the season goes on and they develop more into the scheme.

You also have to consider who the new offensive coordinator is for the Yellow Jackets, George Godsey. He specializes in the use of tight ends and coached up a number of Pro Bowlers in his career, from Rob Grownoski to Mark Andrews to Isaiah Likely. You can bet your hat that, as the offensive coordinator, he will involve the tight ends in his offense. You couple that with the coaching from tight ends coach Nathan Brock, and it should be a fruitful year for the position that thrives.