Three Boston College Players To Watch On Saturday vs Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is looking to get back on track this weekend vs. Boston College. In order for that to happen, they must slow down these three players to come out with the win. They are the favorite against the Eagles and must keep these three players from getting off. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Mason McKenzie

McKenzie leads the Eagles in rushing this season. He has 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns this year. He is dangerous running the ball and is one of the better quarterbacks at running the RPO. This will test the Yellow Jackets' run defense, especially since he can exploit edge rushers and hit the gap quickly. Georgia Tech will have to be disciplined in slowing that down. McKenzie is a competent passer and has thrown for 1,262 yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite the two turnovers in the last game, McKenzie threw for 295 yards (season-high) in the win over Pittsburgh. He’s more prone to turnovers, so if the Yellow Jackets can pressure him, they have a chance. However, they'll have to slow him down, and that is not going to be easy to do, and Brent Key knows it.

“It really starts with their quarterback (Mason McKenzie). You know, the quarterback's done a nice job for them. He's a division two transfer from Saginaw. He reminds me a lot of the guy we had here last year in a lot of ways. You know, he runs around, throws a good ball; you can tell he has command and leadership of the offense, and you know, obviously, so with them naming him as a captain, you know, just getting there. So he’s done a good job for him.

Extends plays, scrambles, avoids pressure; you throw on the run, but also is a designed runner, and the quarterback reads. We got to be sharp on defense as far as our quarterback responsibilities and our pass rush responsibilities, and make sure that we keep him contained in the pocket when we can and not allow the big explosives that hurt you with that."

2. LB Anthony Palano

Polano leads Boston College in tackles this season with 52. He’s also added 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed. Polano is one of the better coverage linebackers and has recorded a 72.6 coverage grade this year, per Pro Football Focus. The numbers back that up, too, with his two interceptions. His ability to read and react catches your eye on tape, and Polano goes full speed when he comes downhill. That was evident in his game against Rutgers.

It was one of his best games of the season, where he recorded nine tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. Palano can play lights out and has a good instinct for plays before they happen. He is one the Yellow Jackets will have to be careful with when he is near.

3. DB KP Price

Price is Boston College's second-leading tackler this season with 46 tackles. He’s more than just a tackler, though. He’s also been really good in coverage this season for the Eagles. He leads the team with three interceptions. Price has also forced a fumble this season. One of his best games came against Maine, where he recorded seven tackles and two interceptions in the 22-16 win. Price has also recorded 10 tackles in three games this season.

He’s the Eagles' best-graded defender this season, posting a 75.1 defensive grade on 413 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). PFF backs up his elite tackling with an 87.4 tackling grade. So he is really good at perimeter tackling and covering. He will be on one of the Yellow Jackets' game plans for Saturday