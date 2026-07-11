Three Georgia Tech Commits Who Are Primed For Major Senior Seasons

Georgia Tech has a number of standout players on their roster who will be making an impact during their senior season. We can only choose three players out of the 26 players they have committed. It was hard to discern among the three, but rest assured, these players will have something to say before their high school careers come to a close.

1. Moonie Gipson

Four Star RB Moonie Gipson | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Gipson is one of the best running backs in the country when he is healthy and a true problem in the open field. He is one of the rare backs that you can center an entire offense around. Last year, he rushed for 1,918 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading Kell to a 4A semifinal berth before eventually losing to Creekside.

Gipson suffered a gruesome injury in that game, but is back on the road to recovery and looking to finish his senior season strong. The reason he is primed for a big year is his drive to get back to being healthy and finish out a great career.

2. Braden Gordon

Montgomery Academy receiver Braden Gordon catches a pass during football practice at Montgomery Academy in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gordon is one of the best athletes you will find in this strong 2027 Yellow Jackets class. He is a terror on both sides of the ball and tough to stop. On offense, he rushed for 455 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also a top-notch wide receiver, finishing with 39 catches, 636 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Where he really does his damage is on the defensive side of the ball, where he really made an impact in 2026. Gordon finished with 65 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He is looking to finish his senior season strong and make it a storybook ending to his impressive dual-sport prep career, in which he has dominated football and basketball. Gordon has all the tools to have a strong senior campaign.

3. Brodie Campbell

Campbell will be leading one of the most explosive offenses in Georgia next season, with a bevy of weapons, including Jaylin Britt and John Matthews. Last season, defenses didn’t have an answer for Campbell, who lit it up. He finished with 2,509 passing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. Campbell is known for his elite playmaking, improvisation, and tight-window throws downfield.

He will play against stiffer competition in his region this season, including Langston Hughes, Creekside, Lovejoy, and Woodward Academy. However, he thrives on playing on the big stage and playing at a high level in those games. You can look at the East Coweta game where he threw for 516 yards and four touchdowns as an example. In his senior season, he looks to go out with a bang and finish strong before he heads to the flats.