Three Make Or Break Games For Georgia Tech In The 2025 Season
A big year is on the horizon for Georgia Tech on the Flats with some pivotal games that will determine how the Yellow Jackets season will go. Let’s take a look at three make-or-break games for the Yellow Jackets that could affect them making the ACC Championship game and potentially the college football playoff.
1. Clemson- This goes without saying, but the Tigers are the class of the ACC. If you want to find out if you are a contender or not, you schedule and play Clemson. Clemson has won eight of the last 10 ACC championships. They have one of the best rosters in the country and are led by All-ACC quarterback Cade Klubnik. The good thing for Georgia Tech is that the game will be at home, and Yellow Jacket faithful can come out and create a raucous atmosphere as they did a season ago against then No. 4 Miami. Clemson also will have freshman phenom Gideon Davidson to go with elite pass catchers Bryant Wesco, Antonio Williams, and TJ Moore. They will be led defensively by R.J. Mickens, Avieon Terrell, Sammy Brown, T.J. Parker, and Peter Woods. It is arguably the most talented roster that head coach Dabo Swinney has had as a head coach. It is also a big redemption for Haynes King, who struggled a few seasons ago in Death Valley, throwing four interceptions. King has improved drastically since that point and is one of the best in the ACC. He now will get a chance to avenge that loss in Week 3 of the season. If Georgia Tech wants to prove they are for real in 2025 and that they will be a contender, they have to win this game and send a statement. The entire country will be watching this game on ABC to see who comes out on top.
2. Georgia- Is the rivalry back? Georgia Tech and Georgia gave us an all-time classic last year that spanned eight overtimes with the Bulldogs eeking out a win. What you saw from Georgia Tech was grit, fight, and toughness. Yes, it was a devastating loss on the road, but ones like that can help mould your team going into the next year. That game proved Georgia Tech is not far off from the Bulldogs in talent level and can hang and potentially win against their rival. It was the Haynes King game where he showed the entire world what he can do, and that no matter what, he will not be denied. In 2025, the game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the day after Thanksgiving. Georgia has dominated Clean Old-Fashioned Hate, winning seven consecutive games dating back to 2017. A win against Georgia this year, especially if they are playing in the SEC championship and a contender in the College Football Playoff, could be a big SOS (Strength of Schedule) win and a defining win of the season.
3. Syracuse- Everybody is overlooking the Orange despite them finishing 10-3 last season, having one of their best seasons in quite some time under first-year head coach Fran Brown. They are a dangerous team and score points at a high level. Georgia Tech got a good taste of it last year in their meeting when the Orange scored 31 points and quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 381 yards. This year will bring a new look Syracuse team that will have new playmakers, a new quarterback, and several new defensive pieces. While many believe that Steve Angeli will be the presumptive starter for the Orange, coach Brown is bringing quarterback Rickie Collins to Charlotte next week for ACC Media Days, signaling he is in prime position to be the starter this season for Syracuse. Other players to watch this season for Syracuse are TE Dan Villari and DB Berry Buxton III, who are redshirt seniors. The Orange is buzzing, especially after an electric year last season, and they just landed one of their highest recruits in their program history in Calvin Russell III. Syracuse may be flying under the radar, but this will still be a formidable opponent in 2025, making for a make-or-break game for the Yellow Jackets.
Honorable mention: Colorado
It’s important that Georgia Tech gets off to a good start in 2025, and what better way to build some momentum for the season than going on the road and beating one of the most prominent football coaches, Deion Sanders, and beating him on the road in primetime on national television. It could be the start of a breakout season for the Yellow Jackets, especially if the game goes and if they can come out on top.