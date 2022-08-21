Three most likely All-ACC candidates on offense for Georgia Tech

In nearly two weeks, toe will meet leather, and the 2022 Georgia Tech season will begin.

Fall camp is concluding and the team is going to be getting set for game preparations against Clemson. One of the highlights of fall camp was how the offense looked and the progressions that seemingly every position on the offensive side of the ball.

Offensive coordinator Chip Long has been praised by players during the fall camp media sessions and that is a reason for optimism that things will turn around on that side of the ball. However, with so many new starters, some playmakers are going to have to step up.

The ACC has more than a few good players at several positions and it will be tough for any player from any school to land on the All-ACC list. But who are the most likely candidates for Georgia Tech? I make my picks below.

3. Dontae Smith

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith is expected to be the leader in the running back room Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The running game is going to be a huge component of the new offense for the Yellow Jackets and the lead guy is more than likely going to be Dontae Smith. I think Smith has talent and despite the loss of Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama, this running game has a chance to be strong.

The two things I think could get in the way for Smith to really challenge for a spot is 1) there could be multiple guys getting plenty of carries and 2) the offensive line is still a massive question mark. Dylan McDuffie and Hassan Hall bring something to the running game as well and it could be a running back by committee approach.

I think Smith has the potential to be a breakout star for Tech this season, but opportunities prevent him from being higher on this list.

2. Dylan Leonard

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard is going to have an expanded role in the offense this season Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tight ends are going to be prominent fixtures in the offense this season and that could mean an expanded role in the receiving game for the tight ends. The guy that could benefit the most from that is Dylan Leonard.

Tight ends have not had a huge role in the past offenses and that has not allowed Leonard to show what he is capable of. He could be a target for quarterback Jeff Sims in the redzone as well.

Leonard will have to hold off Luke Benson and Peje'Harris, but I think he will lead the tight ends in snaps and that will allow him to break out.

1. Jordan Williams

Georgia Tech is going to have questions to answer on the offensive line, but the one thing they can count on is Jordan Williams leading the unit. Williams has been playing since he arrived on The Flats and is poised for his biggest season yet.

Geoff Collins has said that he thinks Williams is one of the best linemen in the ACC and this could be the year that he puts it all together and plays like it. He is the best candidate to make an All-ACC team this season.

