Three Pittsburgh Players The Yellow Jackets Must Slow Down If They Want To Pull Off An Upset

Georgia Tech is looking to get back on track this upcoming weekend against a familiar opponent who has had their number. Pittsburgh has won four of the last five games in this matchup. The Yellow Jackets must shift the tide, but in order to do so, they have to account for several players in this matchup for Pittsburgh. Let’s take a closer look.

1. RB Damon Ferguson Jr



Coming into this game, Damon Ferguson Jr. is listed as questionable. So it is a toss-up currently if he will be good to go on Saturday. If he is ready to go, he will be a problem for the Yellow Jackets, who struggle to defend the run. Georgia Tech has the No.131 rush defense in the country, giving up 210.4 yards per game. Ferguson Jr. leads the Panthers in rushing this season with 477 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry. The freshman running back already has two 100-yard running efforts this season. If he does indeed play, the Yellow Jackets must have an answer for No.26, or it could be a long night.

“He's a very good running back. Um, very good running back. For us to stop him, we have to set edges. We have to communicate. We have to communicate on the line throughout the whole defense. Um, we can't lose at the line of scrimmage. That's a major part,” said Speakman.

2. WR Cataurus Hicks

Hicks could be a problem for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Hicks is the leading wide receiver for the Panthers and is averaging 21 yards per catch. That doesn’t tell the full story, however. Hicks also has a solid Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 71.9. So far this season, he has 31 catches, 649 yards, and five touchdowns.

Hicks has back-to-back games of at least 135 receiving yards in a game. His best game of the season came against No. 1 Miami, where he finished with five catches, 149 yards, and a touchdown. Georgia Tech has had some busts this season in the secondary, and must account for No.3 on the field. A No.3 burned them earlier in the season when they played Virginia Tech. They must make sure they account for this No.3 and take him out of the game, or it could be a long night.

3. DB Cruce Brookins

Brookins is the leading tackler for the Pittsburgh Panthers this season with 55. Brookins also has three passes defensed. The senior defensive back is playing some of his best ball at the right time. In his last three outings, he has finished with 11, 9, and 9 tackles vs. UNC, Boston College, and Miami. Brookins is already having a career season and is on pace to surpass his numbers from a season ago.

The Yellow Jackets will have to be careful when targeting him, especially in single coverage. He plays the ball well and is good at making plays on the ball and taking away wide receiver separation. He has major upside and is a guy taking a big step forward.