Three Pittsburgh Players To Watch On Saturday vs Georgia Tech
Pittsburgh is one of the best teams in the ACC and have only one loss coming into the matchup against Georgia Tech. They have been led by a balanced attack and a stout defense all season which has seen them ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings multiple times this season. The Pantehrs are coming off a tough loss to Notre Dame at home and will look to get back on track. To prevent that from happening, Georgia Tech will have to slow down several key Panthers to come out on top and get a win at Bobby Dodd stadium.
1. QB Mason Heintschel
The true freshman quarterback has dealt with his fair share of ups and downs during his first season, but he doesn’t play like a first-year starter. He’s been calm and composed and has delivered multiple 300-yard passing performances for the Panthers. His best game this season came in a 53-34 win over NC State, where he threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, he has thrown for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns. What makes him really good is his ability to keep plays alive and make you cover for more than three sacks. His eyes are always downfield looking to make a play, no matter what is going on around him. Georgia Tech has struggled with these types of quarterbacks this season and will have to make sure they contain Heintschel and not let him get going.
“Yeah, it's going to be really important. Mean, look, about the back end of the defense. What makes the back end better? Pass rush. Pass rush. All right, so we've got to get guys, whatever it takes, by any means necessary. All right, we're in championship football right now. Whatever it takes to get the job done must be done. So we got to find a way,” said head coach Brent Key.
Georgia Tech senior defensive lineman Jason Moore also chimed in on the freshman quarterback.
“Mason is just going through tape and coming up to the week, whether it's like ACC, Freshman of the Week, all of that good stuff. Just kind of a blip on the radar, there or four games beforehand, kind of just seeing like for 400 and like two three games, that’s not by accident. So, just going through tape and seeing some of the throws he has as a freshman and some of the instinctual ways he is able to evade pressure, get out of the pocket, and just a great improviser. We have to do our job upfront to help the guys on the back end because he's going to be a tough task, more or less, to just kind of keep under wraps,” said Moore.
Heintschel will be one of the players the Yellow Jackets have to slow down to come out with a win on senior night.
2. WR Kenny Johnson
Johnson is one of the best playmakers on the team this season. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands this season and leads Pittsburgh in catches (41) and yards (600). Johnson also has four receiving touchdowns. Johnson is the fourth-highest graded offensive player with a 72.2 offensive grade. He had his best game of the season vs NC State, where he finished with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Johnson has two touchdowns in his last three outings. The Yellow Jackets will have to gameplan for him and slow him down, or it could be a long day. Georgia Tech struggled with Boston College receivers last week and gave up two 100-yard outings to Reed Harris and Lewis Bond. Johnson is a more talented wide receiver than both of those guys and is always a threat when he touches the ball. If the Yellow Jackets want to win the game on Saturday night, they have to slow down Johnson.
3. LB Rasheem Biles
Biles has been one of the least talked about linebackers this season, but has played a big role in helping Pittsburgh have the No. 9-ranked rush defense, allowing just 90.3 yards per game. The Panthers are fifth in yards per rush, giving up a measly 2.66 yards per carry. Biles leads the way in tackles this season for Pittsburgh with 61 tackles. He also has three passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. In his last game out against Notre Dame, Biles had nine tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown. He has three games this season with 10 or more tackles. Biles is the sixth-highest graded defender on the Panthers with a 78.1 defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus. He is rated best in his run defense with an 84.8 grade. Biles will be lurking around the line of scrimmage all game, and the Yellow Jackets will have to have a plan for him.
