Watch: Former Yellow Jacket E.J. Jenkins Scores First Ever NFL Touchdown With The Philadelphia Eagles
Former Georgia Tech wide receiver E.J. Jenkins is getting an opportunity today in the last weekend of the NFL regualr season. Jenkins is currently playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and with the Eagles having already clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC, they are resting several players today in order to stay healthy for their playoff game next week. Jenkins has taken full advantage of that opportunity and scored his first ever NFL touchdown today vs the New York Giants.
Jenkins caught 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns while averaging over 18 yards per catch during his lone season at Georgia Tech. His best game that season perhaps was against Florida State, when he hauled in three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
From 2017-2020, Jenkins played at St.Francis (PA) and was a star at the FCS level. He redshirted in 2017 and then put up modest numbers in 2018 (five catches for 52 yards) before bursting on the scene in 2019.
In his first big season, Jenkins hauled in 39 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch. With guys his size, they don't usually have a big yards per catch average, as they are used mostly in the red zone or they don't have the athleticism to make catches down the field. Jenkins can win one-on-one matchups down the field.
It was clear that Jenkins could play at a higher level and for the 2021 season, he transferred to the SEC to play for South Carolina. After catching eight passes for 117 yards and one touchdown, Jenkins decided to transfer for his final season of eligibility and landed at Georgia Tech.
Related Links
Updated ACC Basketball Standings: Georgia Tech Moves Into The Top Half After Two Conference Wins This Week
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Standing Out To Top Transfer Portal Edge Rusher
Georgia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Yellow Jackets 85-64 Win Over Boston College