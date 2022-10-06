What do SP+ and ESPN's FPI Project for Georgia Tech vs Duke Matchup?

This Saturday's game between Georgia Tech and Duke is slated to be a close one if you follow either SP+ or ESPN's FPI.

Both analytical projection systems have not viewed Georgia Tech favorably this season and in most cases (Clemson, Ole Miss, Pitt, and UCF), have only given Georgia Tech a 10-15% chance to win. Well the projections were wrong last week and hopefully, they will be once again.

Can Georgia Tech continue to have success vs Duke on Saturday? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."

ESPN's FPI is giving Duke a 60% chance to win the game on Saturday. Remember though, FPI gave Pitt a 90% chance last week.

An identical look is also coming from ESPN's Bill Connelly, who uses his own SP+ system.

Here is what SP+ is in Connelly's own words:

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system."

"SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."

SP+ is giving Duke a 58% chance to win this weekend and is projecting the score to be 31-28.

Georgia Tech is going to be looking to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since 2018. Interim head coach Brent Key will look to move to 2-0 as the Yellow Jackets head coach.

Georgia Tech vs Duke is slated to kickoff Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Statdium.

