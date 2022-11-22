Keion White Named Bednarik Defensive Player Of The Week

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White has been getting praised for his performance against the North Carolina offense last Saturday and that continued today.

White was honored with the Bednarik defensive player of the week and the Bednarik Award Player of the Week honors college football’s top defensive performer.

Keion White has been Georgia Tech's top pass rusher this season. Georgia Tech Athletics

White had a terrific performance, tallying three sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven total tackles. The defense finished with 12 tackles for loss and six sacks and held a high-scoring North Carolina offense to its season low in yards and points and Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye threw for his season low in passing yards.

Along with this award, White was also given the ACC defensive lineman of the week on Monday.

White is going to have to have another top performance against the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday for Georgia Tech to be able to hang around against the Bulldogs in Athens. The Yellow Jackets will be a 33-point underdog against Georgia on Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs Georgia will kick off at noon on Saturday and be televised on ESPN.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech releases depth chart for game vs Georgia

New CBS Sports report links Georgia Tech to coaching candidates

Everything from Brent Key ahead of the matchup with No. 1 Georgia

Brent Key and Andrew Thacker were named top week 12 coaches by Kirk Herbstreit

Georgia Tech was named one of Week 12's top teams by Kirk Herbstreit

Georgia Tech lands four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Utah

Keion White was named the ACC's defensive lineman of the week

Everything from Brent Key after North Carolina win

Georgia Tech Opens as a heavy underdog to No. 1 Georgia