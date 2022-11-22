Keion White Named Bednarik Defensive Player Of The Week
Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White has been getting praised for his performance against the North Carolina offense last Saturday and that continued today.
White was honored with the Bednarik defensive player of the week and the Bednarik Award Player of the Week honors college football’s top defensive performer.
White had a terrific performance, tallying three sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven total tackles. The defense finished with 12 tackles for loss and six sacks and held a high-scoring North Carolina offense to its season low in yards and points and Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye threw for his season low in passing yards.
Along with this award, White was also given the ACC defensive lineman of the week on Monday.
White is going to have to have another top performance against the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday for Georgia Tech to be able to hang around against the Bulldogs in Athens. The Yellow Jackets will be a 33-point underdog against Georgia on Saturday.
Georgia Tech vs Georgia will kick off at noon on Saturday and be televised on ESPN.
