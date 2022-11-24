Can Georgia Tech's Defense Carry Over the Momentum From Last Week to UGA?

Last weekend, Georgia Tech went on the road and faced a Heisman Trophy Candidate at quarterback, one of the country's top offenses, and Georgia Tech completely shut down Drake Maye and the Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets' defense held North Carolina to its season-low in points and in total yards, while also holding Maye to his season low in passing yards. Georgia Tech racked up six sacks (led by Keion White's three) and twelve tackles for loss against the Tar Heels and LaMiles Brooks intercepted Maye. It was a fantastic performance from the Yellow Jackets' defense.

Can they do it again?

Georgia Tech's defense was fantastic against North Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

If Georgia Tech has a prayer of hanging around in the upcoming game against Georgia, the answer to that question has to be yes.

Georgia Tech's offense has not scored more than 30 points against an FBS opponent this season and while Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommachanh played well last week, I can't see the Yellow Jackets scoring that many points against the Bulldog's top-ranked defense.

Looking at Georgia's offensive numbers, they are as impressive as North Carolina's in many categories, although I do think Maye is a better quarterback than Stetson Bennett.

Georgia ranks seventh in total offense (496.3 YPG), 11th in scoring offense (38.4 PPG), 12th in passing offense (298.8 YPG), first in red zone offense, 28th in rushing offense (197.5 YPG), second in sacks allowed (7), 24th in passing efficiency, and 44th in yards per completion. Some of those numbers are among the best in the country, but there is one category that Georgia Tech does have an advantage over Georgia.

That would be the turnover margin.

Georgia Tech has been great at forcing turnovers this season Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is sixth in the country in turnover margin, with a +11 margin this season, while the Bulldogs are 89th with a -3 turnover margin. If this game is close, it is almost certainly because the Yellow Jackets have forced Bennett into some poor throws and given the offense a short field.

Georgia Tech has faced two other top-25 scoring offenses this season (Florida State and Ole Miss) and both of those teams scored over 40 points and racked up over 500 yards. GT needs a performance like last week and not like those other two games.

North Carolina had weapons on offense, like Josh Downs, but the Yellow Jackets were able to keep him bottled up all game. It will be a different challenge for Georgia Tech's defense this week going up against the best tight end in the country in Brock Bowers and this skill group that the Bulldogs have.

Bowers is not only one of the best tight ends in the country, but he is one of the best-receiving weapons, receivers, or tight ends. He averages over 15 yards per catch and has four touchdowns this season.

North Carolina was able to rip off big plays in the run game last week and you can bet Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is going to do the same. It would not surprise me to see Georgia come out and just try to run and bully Georgia Tech with Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton and set up play-action to one of his receivers, like Ladd McConkey, who Georgia Tech needs to be watching.

Georgia's Brock Bowers is going to be a mismatch problem for the Yellow Jackets Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia has the most dynamic set of tight ends that I can remember in college football and how defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker's game plans for them will be interesting.

After racking up six sacks against North Carolina last week, it is going to be a bigger challenge against this UGA front. Georgia has only allowed seven sacks all season and Bennett is good at moving in the pocket. Keion White and the defensive line have big tasks on their hands this Saturday.

Georgia Tech turned in one of the best defensive performances you'll see against a top offense last week and if they plan on hanging around in Athens on Saturday, they'll have to top it.

