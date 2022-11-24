Georgia Tech Can't Overcome Another Slow Start, Falls to Marquette 84-60

Georgia Tech came up winless in the Fort Myers Tip-Off after losing to Marquette on Wednesday night.

The start of the game was similar to the one on Monday night against Utah. Against the Utes, the Yellow Jackets found themselves down 23-4 and lost the game, despite a good comeback. Against Marquette, Tech found itself down 15-2 early in the game after another slow start and this time, there was nothing resembling a comeback against Shaka Smart's Golden Eagles squad.

Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner made one change to the starting lineup heading into this game. Rodney Howard would come off the bench and Ja'von Franklin would get his first career start for the Yellow Jacket.

Georgia Tech got off to another slow start tonight Georgia Tech Athletics

Six and a half minutes into the ball game, Georgia Tech was already down 15-2 and having to climb an uphill battle against Marquette. The closest the game would get the rest of the 1st half would be seven points, but it did not stay there long. The Golden Eagles would take a 41-28 lead at halftime and it was a struggle all around for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets shot 34.4% from the field and 20% from three-point range in the first half, compared to 50% and 30.8% from Marquette. The Golden Eagles held a slight rebounding advantage, 21-7 and each team had four turnovers. An advantage that Marquette held over Georgia Tech in the first half was they had 14 bench points compared to only four for Georgia Tech.

It was all Marquette for the rest of the game. The Golden Eagles never let Georgia Tech get close to making it a game and they would defeat the Yellow Jackets 84-60.

For the game, Georgia Tech shot 33.8% and 30.4% from three-point range. Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, and Deebo Coleman each had two three-pointers a piece. Marquette shot 47.5% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range.

The rebounding advantage went to Marquette 41-37. Georgia Tech lost the turnover battle slightly, 13-11.

The top-performing player tonight for Georgia Tech was Franklin. He put up a near-double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds on 6-9 shooting. Sturdivant was the only other player in double figures with 10.

Georgia Tech is back in action this Saturday at home against North Alabama. Tip-Off is set for 4:00 p.m

