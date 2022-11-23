How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Georgia

Rivalry weekend is this weekend and that means Clean, Old Fashioned Hate is on deck for both Georgia Tech and Georgia. The Yellow Jackets are riding high after a big upset over No. 13 North Carolina and hope to carry that momentum into this weekend against the No. 1 team in the country.

While Georgia Tech has not played well in this rivalry as of late, that does not mean it does not hold significance. Both Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart played in this game and both spoke this week about how much this rivalry still means.

Brent Key is hoping to get Georgia Tech bowl el Georgia Tech Athletics

Here is what Key said:

"Yeah I mean, 20, 30, 40 years, it is a rivalry now. It is two instate schools that have a chance to play on Thanksgiving weekend, that is what rivalry weekend is created for. There is a reason there is so much history behind it, between the legendary coaches that have coached in this game, the legendary players that have played in the game, from Coach (Vince) Dooley on their side to Coach (Bobby) Dodd, moving forward to Coach (Bill) Curry and Coach (Bobby) Ross, there have been legendary games that have come down to the end and just the history involved in it is probably something that people in our age get caught up in because we are old, but anytime you get the chance to play somebody on a Saturday that someone on the team, at some point in their life has grown up playing against each other, whether that be high school or Pop Warner, whether it be the recruiting trips that these kids get to know each other on, there is a huge sense of pride going into this game and compete against each other.

It is a game where... it is easy to say that this is the next game on the schedule, but its Georgia and we are Georgia Tech and that is why you come to school here to play in this football game and to be able to sit here and be able to coach in this football game, its an honor and I am dadgum excited to get these guys out there and playing on Saturday."

Here is what Smart had to say:

"No, it's still a big rivalry. I mean, I think maybe it shifted in the dynamic of what their offense was. Because it went from one extreme to the other in terms of that. And this is Stetson's first opportunity to play Georgia Tech here unless one of those years he was here as a freshman that we played here against them. I'm not sure.”

"Yeah, certainly it is. I mean, it's what this program's biggest rivalry was many, many, many years ago when they were in the SEC. Our kids don't know that history. They don't know the history of this rivalry and what goes into it. It was a really big rivalry, you know, during Paul's years here because of the triple option and playing something different and the physicality of the game, you know. And I think educating our players on that so they understand it -- because it means a lot to our players in terms of what they want to achieve and they got to win this game to achieve those things. So making sure they understand that is really important. And teaching the history of that is important because it'll mean something to the Georgia Tech players and the Georgia players 20/30 years from now."

This will be an important game for both teams, even if Georgia Tech is a huge underdog. Expect to see both teams fired up in Athens on Saturday as Georgia Tech seeks bowl eligibility and Georgia looks to finish its season undefeated.

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Georgia on Saturday.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia

Who: Georgia Tech at Georgia

When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -35.5; Over/under 48.5

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 194* / SiriusXM app 955

*dependent on the make of the subscriber's vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

