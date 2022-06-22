Where Does Georgia Tech's Receiving Corps Rank in the ACC Coastal?

How does the Georgia Tech receiving corps stack up against the rest of the ACC Coastal?

After ranking Georgia Tech Football's quarterbacks and running backs in the ACC Coastal, it is now time to do the wide receivers. This is a position that has some talent to be at offensive coordinator Chip Long's disposal, but it is unproven talent.

In these rankings, I am going to include tight ends with the receivers. Georgia Tech added two tight ends via the transfer portal with E.J. Jenkins from South Carolina and Luke Benson from Syracuse, as well as converting former receiver Peje' Harris to tight end.

While the tight ends are bringing optimism, there are some intriguing options at receiver. Last year's leading receiver Malachi Carter is back and Georgia Tech coaches and fans alike are excited about the potential of Leo Blackburn, the 6-5 redshirt freshman.

With all of this being said, how does Georgia Tech's wide receivers and tight ends compare to their divisional opponents? I rank them below

ACC Coastal Wide Receivers 7 Gallery 7 Images

ACC Coastal Wide Receiver Rankings

7. Duke

Last year's top wide receiver Jake Bobo is gone, as is running back Mateo Durant, who was the third leading receiver on the team. Jalon Calhoun is the top wideout returning for Duke, but this position lacks talent overall and the passing game could be rough in Durham this season.

6. Virginia Tech

Three of the top four receivers on Virginia Tech are gone and that leaves the Hokies with some retooling to do at the skill positions. Kaleb Smith is the top returning receiver and he had 20 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Gallo is also back at tight end.

Having so much production missing out wide could make life tough for the new starting quarterback at Virginia Tech. How well this position does will be an indicator of how good Virginia Tech's offense is.

5. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech edges out Duke and Virginia Tech due to their talent. Jenkins, Benson, and Harris are an intriguing trio at tight end and could create matchup problems. Blackburn is ready to have a breakout season on the outside and the veteran presence of Carter gives Long options to work with on offense. Kalani Norris and Nate McCollum are two other names to watch.

4. Miami

This is a hard group to evaluate for the Hurricanes. They are losing their top two wide receivers from last season in Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley Jr, but have plenty of talent. The key is going to be finding a reliable outside option, something Miami has been lacking in recent seasons.

Xavier Restrepo will be an effective slot player, but either Keyshawn Smith, Jacolby George, or Clemson transfer Frank Ladson Jr will need to step up for Miami if they want to have a big season.

3. North Carolina

North Carolina gets a top-three spot on this list for having Josh Downs alone. Downs is the best wide receiver in the ACC and is going to be a reliable weapon for whomever starts at quarterback for the Tarheels this season.

Downs is the top guy, but this unit has depth. Antoine Green and Justin Olson should be top contributors as well.

2. Pittsburgh

If Jordan Addison would have stayed, this wide receiving corps would be the top not only in the ACC Coastal, but in the conference. However, Addison is off to USC. But that does not mean that the Panthers don't have talent on the outside.

Jared Wayne is the top returning receiver and he will be joined by Jaylon Barden and Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield to form a good trio for new quarterback Kedon Slovis.

1. Virginia

Virginia is going to have a great set of weapons for quarterback Brennan Armstrong to throw to this season. The biggest loss will be tight end Jelani Woods, but the Cavaliers will have a good passing attack.

Dontayvion Wicks, Keyaton Thompson, and Billy Kemp IV are all back and bring talent and experience to the offense. This will be one of the top passing attacks in the ACC and this receiving group is a huge reason why.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech defensive back target Kamal Bonner sets commitment date

Georgia Tech wide receiver target Nakai Poole lists his top 12 schools

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Luke Benson

Georgia Tech Football: Three Defenders to know on Ole Miss for week three matchup