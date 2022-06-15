Where Georgia Tech Projects in the ACC Coastal According to one ESPN Analyst

The month of June is usually the preview month for a lot of the major outlets covering college football. These previews are starting to trickle out and are helping fans get ready for the start of college football season. ESPN's Bill Connelly released his ACC Coastal Preview on Wednesday and discussed Georgia Tech as a part of it.

In terms of projection, Connelly has Georgia Tech sixth out of seven in the Coastal Division, only above Duke. He has them projected for only three wins and gives them only a 4% chance to make a bowl game. His projections have them ranking 64th in offense and 111th in defense. He also pointed out the transfer quarterbacks, Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommachanh, that have been brought in to compete with Jeff Sims.

While Connelly does not have a good projection for Georgia Tech, he does make a couple of interesting notes about their upcoming season. He notes the changes on the roster and the coaching staff and how head coach Geoff Collins is throwing a bit of a hail mary with all of these changes and hoping they'll work, but he does not have much choice since he is clearly on the hot seat. Here is the complete quote from Connelly.

"This is a whole lot of change. Collins had almost no choice but to give it a shot after three seasons of failing to build depth or a culture of success. A Hail Mary almost never works, and Georgia Tech's schedule is brutal: It features five projected top-20 teams (three in the first five games) and ranks as the seventh-hardest overall at the moment. Odds certainly favor Tech bringing in a new coach for 2023, but huge chemistry experiments work just often enough that the Yellow Jackets could be interesting to follow this season. For a while, at least."

This is obviously a make-or-break season for Collins and we will see if can beat out most of the projections that analysts have for the Yellow Jackets.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where does Georgia Tech sit in the recruiting rankings after their big weekend?

What kind of player is Georgia Tech getting in linebacker Ashton Heflin?

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Zero doubt that the official visit weekend was a success

Newnan linebacker Ashton Heflin commits to Georgia Tech