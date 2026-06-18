Will Georgia Tech's 2027 Recruiting Class Rank Higher Than The 2025 Class?

The 2027 class is making quite a run at the 2025 class and is shaping to be one of the best classes yet in the Brent Key era. One of the questions is whether it can top the top 25 class in 2025. The short answer is yes.

The 2025 class was ranked No.23 in the country and is the best class that head coach Brent Key has ever assembled. The 2025 class was very top-heavy with five-star Josh Petty, four-star Tae Harris, four-star Dalen Penson, and four-star Christian Garrett. This class was star-studded, and Georgia Tech pulled off a number of flips to land this elite class in December.

While there will be a number of contributors from that class in 2026 and the Yellow Jackets hit on the class, it could be one better potentially for the Yellow Jackets.

Why could the 2027 class be better?

Georgia Tech already has the No.24 class and is further along than the class they had in 2025.

The Yellow Jackets are trending for two more blue-chip prospects, Joshua Sam-Epelle and Justin Weeks, who could be coming to The Flats soon. If they are able to land both, it would give the Yellow Jackets eight blue-chip prospects for the 2027 class. That would be two more than the 2025 cycle. While the Yellow Jackets don’t have a five-star prospect in this class, they have a number of highly rated four-star prospects.

The biggest difference of why this class can top the 2025 is the depth of this class. There are more blue-chip prospects in this class than in the 2025 cycle. It is more built out, and the defensive line prospects the Yellow Jackets have are some of the best they have assembled in the Key era. You couple that with the three linebackers they added in the class, and you have a formidable front seven for years to come.

Another area this class could be better at is the offensive line. The Yellow Jackets have more girth and size on the offensive line than in the 2025 cycle. You look at Braylin Mills, who is 6’7 and 330 pounds; Jaiden Thompson, who is 6’4 and 290 pounds; and Jordan Dillon, who is 6’4 and 305 pounds; all are massive.

Any of these guys can come in and play a role given their size and stature. That makes a big difference when you want to build out a team and a roster that runs the ball at a high level. Coach Key has continued to back up his claim to have size on the offensive line and has lived up to it with the players he has recruited and brought into the program.

Overall, from top to bottom, the Yellow Jackets 2027 class could be a history-setting class and one that makes a major difference for them in the near future. That is no shot to the 2025 class; it is just that the 2027 class was well thought out, and the Yellow Jackets had more resources to deploy to ensure it was a good class.