BREAKING: Georgia Tech Beats Out Florida State and Ohio State for Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Georgia Tech has just landed one of the biggest commitments in program history.
While things had seemingly been trending in the Yellow Jackets favor, it became official today when five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty committed to Georiga Tech, giving them their biggest win in the modern recruiting era.
Things had heated up in the past couple of weeks after it looked like Petty was trending toward Florida State. Multiple recruiting experts had put in predictions for Petty to land in Tallahassee back in May and June and it seemed like he was going to join the defending ACC Champions. Brent Key and his staff kept recruiting Petty hard though and it ended with him choosing to play in Atlanta.
This is a massive win for Georgia Tech. Key has had this program recruiting better since he took over as the head coach, but this kind of win is on another level. The Yellow Jackets have not been able to land this caliber of player and this could be a signal that some things are changing on The Flats. This program has a lot of momentum right now after a successful first season under Brent Key and they continue to trend upward.
According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and he going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away next year for the Yellow Jackets.
Here is the scouting report on Petty from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks. Brooks compares Petty to Tristan Wirfs, a former 1st round pick from Iowa:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect who could legitimately project as a P5 defensive lineman as well. Size/length are unverified but looks the part on the hoof. Relatively lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Full-time two-way snaps that impress on both sides of the ball. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Ideally verified information/data will become available by Spring 2024. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, even without full catalog of data. Could become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside, especially if the measurements check out."
There could be more good news on the way soon for Georgia Tech. Last night, four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett backed off of his pledge to Georgia and is already being predicted to land at Georgia Tech.
Now it should be noted that predictions can be wrong and until Garrett actually commits and signs with Georgia Tech, anything can happen. The Yellow Jackets seem to have a ton of momentum on the trail right now though and things seem to be trending in the right direction.
Here is some more info on Garrett from All Yellow Jackets recruiting analyst Najeh Wilkins:
"Garrett has continued to improve each year he has been a for the Wolverines program. He finished his sophomore season with 56 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, five sacks, and three tackles for loss.
He improved those numbers in his junior season finishing with 86 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks, per MaxPreps. He is a two-time state champion for the Prince Avenue Wolverines, one of the best teams in the state. On the Wolverines' run to the state championship, Garrett had a monster game in the semifinals against Bryan County. In that game, he had 10 tackles (season-high) and two tackles for a loss (tied season-high).
An exciting thing about Garrett is that he played his best football late in the season. I already mentioned his dominant game against Bryan County but he was also causing havoc and after the quarterback. In three of the final five games of the season, Garrett had a sack and recorded five tackles or more in each game during the postseason.
According to 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No.138 player nationally, No.17 defensive lineman, and No. 17 player in the state of Georgia.
Garrett is a can’t miss prospect who is a force in the running game adept at clogging up running lanes and making life tough for opposing ball carriers. He is also great at creating pressure in the interior and making the pocket uncomfortable for quarterbacks."
Georgia Tech took a huge step forward as a program today by landing Petty. Let's see what else Brent Key has in store for the Yellow Jackets in the future.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star Offensive Tackle Josh Petty