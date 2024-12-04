Georgia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star DB Tae Harris Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
After flipping him from Clemson, Georgia Tech has officially signed four-star safety Tae Harris.
Harris is one of the highest-rated players to ever sign with the Yellow Jackets and is one of the best defensive prospects in the entire country. According to the 247Sports Composite, Harris is the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 3 safety in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia. Harris played his high school football at Cedartown High School in Georgia. The 5'10 200 LBS DB has a chance to be an impact player right away for the Yellow Jackets on defense. Harris is the 8th prospect to officially sign with Georgia Tech.
Here is the scouting report on Harris courtesy of 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish:
"Multi-faceted safety prospect who starred for three years in every phase of the game for Georgia AAAA prospect factory Cedartown. Legitimate track speed with personal bests of 10.6 in the 100m and 21.21 in the 200m dash, along with a verified 4.38 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Miami Camp in March of 2024. Hovering around 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, plays above his weight and will routinely decleat bigger ball carriers. Smooth mover in his backpedal and has proven in multiple settings that he can erase receivers in man coverage. Will take some risks on the backend, but profiles as an aggressive coverage ace who can help enforce when asked to trigger downhill. Should be viewed as a potential all-conference caliber defensive back with the versatility, toughness, and play speed to contribute early on in his collegiate career. Elite athlete who could potentially tear up the NFL Combine and has serious day two draft upside."
Here is what Harris told our own Najeh Wilkins after he decided to make the flip from Clemson to Georgia Tech:
“Coach (Cory) Peoples is my guy. We've just been keeping that same relationship and the word or message has never changed from the defensive coordinator coach Santucci. They've always told me they think I am the best safety in the country, and there is nobody they would rather have commanding the defense but me. That message never changed and he kept his word," said Harris. "Coach Peoples told me I am the guy he wants, and that I am the most versatile player in the country. I can play any five positions back there, and he told me to come in and earn it."
Harris also mentioned to Najeh the academics of Georgia Tech was a huge reason for him:
"It's a great academic school. I can get a great eduction there. They have the people, the executives, and a lot of intern people there. If football don't work out, you have a lot of job openings," said Harris. "They are going to teach you how to be a better man. They don't only want good football players they want good men. They are going to teach you how to build your business and teach you how to manage your money. It really came down to what is best for me and my family. It's a better set up."
