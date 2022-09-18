Georgia Tech Volleyball Sweeps Georgia On Saturday Night

Georgia Tech rebounded from a two-match losing streak on Saturday night and got a big win over the Georgia Bulldogs volleyball team. Not only did Georgia Tech beat Georgia, but they also swept all three sets and won the match 3-0.

Georgia Tech Volleyball earned a huge win over Georgia last night Georgia Tech Athletics

Julia Bergmann had 16 kills in this match, but she was not the only Yellow Jacket that was having a good match. Tamara Otene and Bianca Bertolino also had good days with 11 kills and 10 kills respectively.

Even though Georgia Tech swept the sets in the match, it was not easy early on. The first set was pretty close and Tech would secure a 25-19 victory. They would put a little bit of distance between themselves and the Bulldogs in the second set and won 25-17. The third set was the closest of them all and the Yellow Jackets won 25-21.

It is always good to beat a rival, but it is even better to sweep them. Georgia Tech opens up ACC play with Wake Forest on Friday night and then plays Virginia Tech on Sunday.

