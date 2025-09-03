4-star combo guard and Gonzaga recruiting target commits to WCC rival

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: JRob Croy, the No. 106 overall recruit in the national 2026 class, tells @247Sports he has committed to Saint Mary's.



"My goal is to come in, raise expectations, and make a Final Four." - @jrobcroy_1



