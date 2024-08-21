5-star recruit Kingston Flemings lists Gonzaga in final five schools
Kingston Flemings, a five-star recruit and top-five point guard in the 2025 class, listed the Gonzaga Bulldogs in his final five schools.
The 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas, is also considering Houston, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Texas. Flemings made his announcement public in a social media post on Tuesday night.
The No. 23-ranked recruit on the ESPN100 for the 2025 class is slated to visit Gonzaga during the Oct. 4-6 weekend and will be in attendance for Kraziness in the Kennel, the annual preseason event that acts as the public’s first opportunity to see the 2024-25 Bulldogs. Flemings also has visits lined up with Texas (Sept. 6-8)
Flemings helped guide Brennan High School (Texas) to the regional semifinals of the UIL boys state basketball tournament this past season, as he averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals to lead the Bears to a 31-5 overall record and 16-0 showing in 6A district play. He led the way in scoring in three of the team’s four postseason games, including an 18-point showing in the semifinal against Stony Point.
Flemings was among the standouts from the PRO16 circuit in Arizona last month, as college coaches lined up to see his elite scoring and ability to dictate the pace of the game, blow by defenders and use his athleticism to finish at the rim. A true lead guard, Flemings would be a fit within Mark Few’s offense as someone who likes to play up-tempo and can set the table for others to score.
Major recruiting databases predict Flemings will stay close to home when he makes his college decision. On3.com predicts he’ll commit to Texas; Rivals.com has Texas Tech as the clear frontrunner in the recruiting race.
Flemings’ announcement comes days after four-star recruit Nik Khamenia listed the Zags in his final five schools, along with Duke, Arizona, North Carolina and UCLA. The 6-foot-8 rising senior out of Harvard-Westlake (California) and top 30 player in his class has been to the past two Kraziness events — the first an unofficial trip in 2022 followed by an official visit in 2023 — and has been on Gonzaga’s radar for some time now.
Mark Few and company are also in the mix for five-star recruit Isiah Harwell, a 6-foot-6 guard from Wasatch Academy (Utah) who listed Gonzaga in his final four schools along with Texas, Cal and Houston. Harwell is expected to make his decision in September.
Five-star combo guard and top-10 recruit Jalen Haralson (La Lumiere, Indiana) has the Zags on his final list of nine schools. The 6-foot-6 small forward told 247Sports that he thinks he’ll take an official visit to Spokane in the next couple of months.