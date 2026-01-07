Clippers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a loss to the Boston Celtics, downing the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
James Harden (shoulder) missed that game, and he’s listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s contest with the New York Knicks.
The NBA Cup champs, the Knicks have lost four games in a row and were blown out on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. New York has fallen to third in the Eastern Conference as a result, and it remains without Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday.
New York is one of the best teams in the league at home (15-4) this season, but can it cover the spread against a Clippers team that ranks sixth in net rating over its last 10 games?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Clippers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +4.5 (-102)
- Knicks -4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +160
- Knicks: -192
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Clippers record: 13-22
- Knicks record: 23-13
Clippers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- James Harden – questionable
- Bradley Beal – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Clippers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Leonard is a great prop target against New York:
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (shoulder) is questionable on Wednesday, which could lead to an even bigger offensive role for Kawhi Leonard.
This season, Leonard is averaging 28.1 points per game while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range, and he has a great matchup on Wednesday against the Knicks. New York is 27th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage.
On top of that, the Knicks are also just 28th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
That makes this a dream matchup for Leonard, who has knocked down three or more 3-pointers in five of his last eight games. Over that eight-game stretch, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has taken at least seven shots from beyond the arc in seven of those games.
I really love the floor for Kawhi in this game, as he took eight 3-pointers in each of his last two games where he failed to clear this line, including an 0-for-8 game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
I think he’s a bounce-back candidate on Wednesday night.
Clippers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
After a red hot start to the season against the spread at home, the Knicks are now just 12-6 against the spread as home favorites.
To make matters worse, they have covered the spread in just one of their last 11 games, making them a risky bet with Josh Hart out again on Wednesday.
Over their last 10 games, the Knicks are just 25th in the league in net rating, and they’ve lost four games in a row. New York’s defense (28th during this 10-game stretch) has been a massive issue, and the team has seen Karl-Anthony Towns and others struggle a bit since the NBA Cup.
The Clippers, on the other hand, have won seven of their last 10 games and are sixth in the league in net rating during that stretch.
If Harden plays, I think this line will move even more in favor of the Clippers, who opened up as 5.5-point dogs in this matchup.
Pick: Clippers +4.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
