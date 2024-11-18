College basketball betting odds: Gonzaga favored by double-digits over San Diego State
Two of the premiere college basketball programs on the West Coast go head-to-head Monday night when the Gonzaga Bulldogs visit the San Diego State Aztecs at the Viejas Arena.
The Zags (3-0) followed up back-to-back wins over Big 12 opponents to start the season with a resounding 113-54 victory over UMass-Lowell on Friday. Khalif Battle scored 21 points and knocked down four 3-pointers, Nolan Hickman also drilled four triples and had 14 points while Ryan Nembhard continued his efficient start to his senior year with 13 points, eight assists and no turnovers.
Nembhard's 15.0 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks No. 2 in the country. His 10.0 assists per game is also second-best in the nation. With Nembhard at the helm, Gonzaga averages 22.3 assists (sixth-best).
The Aztecs (2-0) held off UC San Diego in their season opener, 63-58, before cruising to a 100-49 victory over Occidental. Wayne McKinney III, BJ Davis and Magoon Gwath each had 16 points to lead the way in the 51-point win. Taj DeGourville had 14 points and five assists in San Diego State's third 100-point game under head coach Brian Dutcher (since 2017-18).
Miles Byrd stuffed the statsheet with 20 points, eight rebounds, five steals, four blocks and three assists in the season-opener, though he missed the next game due to an ankle injury. The 6-foot-7 sophomore was deemed a "game-time decision" for Monday by his head coach, Brian Dutcher.
San Diego State was 14-21-0 against the spread last season. Gonzaga compiled a 17-17-0 ATS record in 2023-24. Monday will mark the sixth all-time meeting between the two schools. The Aztecs lead the series 3-2 after handing the Zags a rare home loss at the McCarthey Athletic Center last season in an 84-74 final on Dec. 29.
Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Gonzaga -10.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 151.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-110)
Against the spread: Gonzaga is 2-1 against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 0-1
Game time: Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
