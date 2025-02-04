Corey Kispert stars in Washington Wizards' win over Charlotte Hornets
Corey Kispert recorded a season-high 25 points to help guide the Washington Wizards past the Charlotte Hornets in a 124-114 victory Monday night.
The former Gonzaga standout knocked down five 3-pointers, dished out four assists and pulled down four rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench, as the Wizards (8-41) buried 17 shots from behind the arc to hand the Hornets (12-35) their fifth consecutive loss. Kispert was 9-of-13 from the field and went 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, while Bilal Coulibaly led the way for Washington with 26 points.
The Wizards outscored the Hornets 46-25 in the second quarter thanks in large part to Kispert, who scored 18 points on four 3s in the quarter. The 6-foot-7 wing put his team out in front with a 28-footer to make it 36-34 with 10:34 left until halftime, then nailed another triple to make it 47-37 with 8 minutes remaining. Kispert finished the half with 21 points.
Washington kept its double-digit lead intact until late in the third quarter, when the Hornets strung together a 13-3 scoring run that made it 91-84 following a 3-pointer from Vasilije Micic. Kispert gave his team some breathing room with a score inside off a nice drive and dish from Malcolm Brogdon, which made it 95-88 with about 30 seconds left in the quarter.
Monday marked Kispert's fourth game with 20 or more points this season. The 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.6 minutes off the bench across 44 appearances this season.
The Wizards have now won back-to-back games after losing 16 in a row from Jan. 3 to Jan. 30. The Hornets, who've lost seven of the last 10, were without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller due to injuries.
