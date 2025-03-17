Drew Timme picks Gonzaga to win 2025 NCAA Tournament
Drew Timme is two years removed from his last postseason run with the Gonzaga men's basketball team, though the program's all-time leading scorer is still dialed into his alma mater as the Bulldogs prepare to take on Georgia in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Timme, now a star in the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets, took a brief moment from his professional obligations to fill out his March Madness bracket following the results from Selection Sunday. Unsurprisingly, the former All-American's picks were a little biased.
Timme had his 8-seeded Zags advancing past 9-seeded Georgia in the first round, then beating No. 1 seed Houston to advance to the Sweet 16, where they beat No. 5 seed Clemson before taking out 2-seed Tennessee in the Elite Eight, propelling the Bulldogs to the Final Four for a matchup against No. 4 seed Arizona. On the other side of the bracket, Timme has No. 1 seed Florida beating No. 2 Michigan State, setting up a matchup between the Gators and Zags in the national championship game.
Some other notable picks on Timme's bracket included:
- 13-seed Yale beating 4-seed Texas A&M and 5-seed Michigan en route to the Sweet 16
- 12-seed Colorado State making it to the second weekend
- 6-seed BYU and 7-seed Saint Mary's both losing in the first round
Timme helped guide Gonzaga to three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2021 and an Elite Eight trip in 2023, during his decorative four-year college career. Timme's 301 career points in the NCAA Tournament are the most by a Gonzaga player.
Timme, 24, joined the Brooklyn Nets' G League affiliate after being traded from the Stockton Kings back in December. In 25 regular season games with the Nets, Timme is averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 35.2 minutes per game. While the Bulldogs were claiming the West Coast Conference tournament championship in Las Vegas, Timme scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a loss to the Westchester Knicks on March 11.
Gonzaga (25-8, 14-4 WCC) takes on Georgia (20-12, 8-10 SEC) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Tipoff is set for 1:35 p.m. PT on Thursday.
