Fast-rising forward from Washington lists Gonzaga among top 4 finalists
The Gonzaga Bulldogs moved one step closer to landing one of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
Ethan Harris, a four-star forward from Camas, WA, revealed his top four finalists on Thursday. Harris will choose between Gonzaga, Washington, Iowa, and Boise State.
Harris already took official visits to both Iowa and Boise State and is set to visit Washington this weekend and Gonzaga starting on Sep. 9. If Harris makes it to Spokane without committing elsewhere, the Zags have a very good chance of securing what would be their first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
Harris comes in at No. 123 in the 2026 class according to 247Sports' updated rankings — a meteoric climb for a player that was not ranked at all previously. The 6'9 forward exploded onto the scene while at Camas High School in southwest Washington, and on the PumaNXT summer circuit with Select Basketball.
Harris is a late riser who is just starting to tap into his potential as an SF/PF hybrid, offering that blend of positional flexibility and outside shooting that Gonzaga covets on the recruiting trail. He is a strong outside shooter who has the size to become a stretch four with the Zags, where his ability to hit pick-and-pop threes and space the floor would put pressure on opposing defenses and give more space to whoever is playing the five down on the block.
Following Harris' visit next weekend, Gonzaga will have at least four more visitors to Spokane. Four-star center Sam Funches and four-star wing Herly Brutus are each set to arrive in early October for Kraziness in the Kennel — scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 — which has historically been a crucial recruiting weekend for the Zags. Funches (No. 84) moved up 12 spots in 247's updated rankings, while Brutus fell 26 spots to No. 141.
The following week, Gonzaga is set to host four-star guard and elite outside shooter Luca Foster (No. 40), who named the Zags in his top-9 in early August. Finally, 5-star wing Cameron Holmes (No. 30) is scheduled to be in Spokane for Gonzaga's game against Oklahoma on Nov. 8 at the Spokane Arena.
Gonzaga has also been in contact with 5-star forwards Tyran Stokes and Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 and No. 10 ranked players in the class, respectively, as well as 4-star point guard Ikenna Alozie (No. 46) and 4-star wings Anthony Felesi (No. 49) and Bo Ogden (No. 31).
All three of Stokes, Oladotun, and Alozie have indicated they plan to take visits to Gonzaga, although dates for those visits have not been made public.