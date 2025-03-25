Gonzaga Bulldogs roster tracker for 2025-26: Returners, departures and newcomers
The offseason is in full swing for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
After falling to the Houston Cougars in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Zags turn their attention toward building for the 2025-26 season and beyond. The 30-day window to enter the transfer portal opened Monday, and a few notable players across the country had already made their intention to switch schools clear during conference tournament week and the first weekend of March Madness.
Here's a look at who from the 2024-25 roster is eligible to return, graduating, transferring out and coming in as a newcomer.
ELIGIBLE TO RETURN
Guards:
Braeden Smith (redshirt), Emmanuel Innocenti, Cade Orness, Joaquim Arauz-Moore
Forwards:
Steele Venters, Michael Ajayi, Jun Seok Yeo, Noah Haaland, Graydon Lemke
Centers:
Graham Ike, Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne
Ike, who was not honored during senior night festivities last month, has one more year of eligibility to exercise if he decides to stay in college rather than go pro. The 6-foot-9 forward earned All-WCC honors this past season as Gonzaga's leading scorer with 17.3 points per game. If he opts to come back to Spokane for a third season, he could reunite in the frontcourt with Huff, who averaged more than 15 points per game while starting next to Ike for the final three games of the season.
Diagne flashed his ability to protect the rim some down the stretch of WCC play, notable in a 9-point, 4-rebound performance against Santa Clara in which he also recorded a block and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench to help the Bulldogs surge past the Broncos on the road.
In December, the NCAA Division-I Board of Directors approved an extra year of eligibility only in the 2025-26 season for players who previously competed at non-NCAA schools for one or more years, including junior college, and would have exhausted their eligibility after the 2024-25 campaign. That means Gonzaga's Ajayi, previously a star at Pierce Community College for two seasons before making the jump to Division-I level, could play another season of college hoops instead of going pro. The 6-foot-7 wing put up 6.5 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game with the Zags.
Smith, a 6-foot-tall guard from Seattle, took a redshirt year after transferring in from Colgate last offseason. He averaged 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 rebounds with the Raiders in 2023-24, earning Patriot League Player of the Year honors while guiding his squad to the NCAA Tournament. He'll be a redshirt junior for the Bulldogs next season.
Patience was a virtue for Innocenti. The 6-foot-5 Italian logged just 5.2 minutes per game in nonleague play, but wound up playing a significant role down the stretch of the regular season and in the postseason because of his versatility on the defensive end of the floor and his discipline on the offensive end. Over Gonzaga's final 19 games of the season, which includes a stretch of three consecutive starts Innocenti in late January, he was on the floor 16.6 minutes per game and averaged 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in those appearances. He also dished out 22 total assists while committing just four turnovers in that span.
Venters missed another full season due to injury. The Eastern Washington transfer sat out with a torn Achilles after a torn ACL kept him out of the 2023-24 season. Venters was named the Big Sky Player of the Year with the Eagles the season prior.
GRADUATING
Guards:
Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Joe Few
Forwards:
Ben Gregg
Nembhard finished his four-year college career with 882 assists, the 22nd-most by a player in NCAA Division-I history. His 344 assists this past season led the country and was the fifth-most in a single season in NCAA history and the most in Gonzaga program history. In fact, it only took Nembhard two seasons (70 games) to finish with the fifth-most career assists in Gonzaga history (587, two shy of tying Jeremy Pargo for fourth).
Hickman came to Gonzaga with high expectations as a former four-star recruit in the 2021 class who decommitted from John Calipari and Kentucky to play for Mark Few instead. By his junior year, the Seattle native had blossomed into an all-conference caliber player, putting up 14.0 points while knocking down 41.3% of his 3-point attempts. In his senior year, Hickman drilled 44.5% of his 3-point attempts and put up 10.9 points per game.
Hickman played 139 games across his four-year career in Spokane, the seventh-most in program history, and knocked down the ninth-most 3-pointers in Gonzaga with 225 on 570 attempts (39.5% career 3-point shooter).
Gregg played a key role on some of Gonzaga's more talented squads in recent memory, often as a spark plug who provided a much-needed boost with his energy and hustle. The 6-foot-10 forward joined the team in 2020 after graduating high school early due to boys basketball being shut down in Oregon at the time, though his true freshman season in college was actually the 2021-22 campaign. Gregg was a role player early on before developing into an impact player in the starting lineup his junior season. He averaged a career-best 9.1 points his senior year and shot a WCC-best 72.9% on 2-pointers.
Gregg's 141 games played is the seventh-most in Gonzaga program history, while his 14 NCAA Tournament appearances are tied for third with Silas Melson.
Battle's one season in Spokane delivered some electrifying moments and memorable performances from the sixth-year guard. He crossed the 20-point threshold 11 times in a Gonzaga uniform, including a 24-point night in his NCAA Tournament debut against Georgia. The Zags went 10-1 in those instances, though Battle also impacted the game with his rebounding and overall ability to get to the rim and draw fouls. Battle shot 93.2% from the free-throw line this past season, which would be the highest of any Gonzaga player for their career.
TRANSFERRING OUT
Guards:
Dusty Stromer
Stromer was the first Gonzaga player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The 6-foot-6 sophomore played significant minutes the moment he stepped foot on campus as a former four-star recruit, as he started 15 of his first 16 career games last season due to Venters' ACL injury. Stromer, a former four-star recruit from Notre Dame High School (California), played in 69 out of a possible 70 games during his time with the Zags, missing just one contest this past season due to illness, though his playing time and productivity took a dip as a sophomore.
NEWCOMERS
Wings/Forwards:
Davis Fogle (recruit), Jalen Warley (Virginia transfer)
Fogle is the lone member of Gonzaga's 2025 recruiting class at the moment. The 6-foot-7 Anacortes, Washington, native is a four-star recruit and the No. 34-ranked player in his class according to 247Sports. He transferred for his senior year of high school to play at Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.
Jalen Warley joined the Bulldogs as a transfer from Virginia mid-season following Tony Bennett's surprise retirement and will be eligible to play next season. Warley transferred to Virginia after three seasons at Florida State.
