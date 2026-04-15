Gonzaga contacts elite defensive guard via transfer portal

The Gonzaga Bulldogs still have quite a bit of work to do this offseason to finalize the first roster they will take with them into the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

The Zags lost five players to graduation and another six have entered the transfer portal, leaving the team with six current spots to fill after the addition of transfer guard Isiah Harwell, who joins returners Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery, Davis Fogle, Parker Jefferson, and Alonzo Metz, as well as incoming freshmen Jack Kayil, Luca Foster, and Sam Funches.

A starting center and a sharpshooting guard appear to be at the top of Gonzaga's wish list, but that doesn't mean they aren't shopping around other areas as well.

According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, Gonzaga is one of many programs to contact Wright State guard TJ Burch - a list that includes Providence, USC, St. John's, and Ohio State.

As a sophomore last year for the Raiders, Burch averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 assists, and a league-leading 2.6 steals across 24.7 minutes per game. That earned him the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year award, the Newcomer of the Year award, and a spot on the First Team All Horizon League.

Burch also turned heads with a stellar performance in the NCAA Tournament. Against No. 3 seed Virginia, Burch helped No. 14 Wright State nearly pull off a big time upset, scoring 15 points with six assists and five steals in the 82-73 loss.

The latest schools to reach out to TJ Burch:



USC

St. John’s

Providence

Gonzaga

Ohio State



He averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game (Wright State)



He was the Horizon league DPOY, Newcomer of the year and 1st team All-league pic.twitter.com/XJO7fiurRe — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 15, 2026

A 6'1 guard from Dallas, TX, Burch began his collegiate career at Ball State in 2024-25, appearing in 21 games and averaging 4.8 points in 9.6 minutes per game. He made the move over to Wright State after that and showcased his excellent distribution skills and elite on-ball defense, while shoting solid efficiency offensively as well.

Burch shot a respectable 34.7% (26-75) from three last year - which, when added to his 9-16 showing as a freshman, gives him a career 38.5% mark from beyond the arc.

Fit at Gonzaga

However, it's his work defensively that has the attention of Gonzaga - and many others. Burch's 88 steals were third in all of college basketball last year, and his 6.1% steal rate was first in the country. For reference, the single season steal leader for Gonzaga under coach Few was Anton Watson in 2022-23, with 66.

Gonzaga is set at point guard with Mario Saint-Supery in line to return as a sophomore, while incoming 20-year-old freshman Jack Kayil is thought to be able to handle PG duties as well.

However, the team's losses of Emmanuel Innocenti and Braeden Smith to the transfer portal leaves room for improvement on the perimeter defensively - which is where Burch could thrive.

As a backup point guard, Burch would provide rim pressure and solid passing skills offensively, while serving as a pest on the defensive end of the floor. With many other schools in the mix, Gonzaga's pursuit of Burch will be predicated on what he is looking for out of his next stop. But it's not hard to see the appeal for coach Few and the Zags.