Gonzaga contacts prolific 3-point shooter with local ties via transfer portal

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a handful of items on their transfer portal wish list.

First up is a versatile center to pair alongside Braden Huff, ideally someone who offers rim protection and rebounding prowess.

But after that is three point shooting, and it really doesn't matter where on the floor it comes from.

Last year's 33.3% mark from the three-point line was Gonzaga's worst in coach Few's entire tenure, breaking a record set the previous year.

Heading into the Pac-12 in 2026-27, Gonzaga needs to find some floor spacing to give Braden Huff room to operate down low and to help take the pressure off rising sophomores Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle offensively.

The team has made contact with a handful of three-point specialists in the portal, most recently reaching out to Stetson transfer Ethan Copeland.

Dushawn London of 247Sports reported Gonzaga, alongside Boise State, LMU, High Point, and others, have contacted Copeland since he entered the portal - and that the 6'2 guard is planning to set up Zoom calls next week.

Stetson transfer Ethan Copeland has heard from the following programs, per his representatives @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT



Gonzaga

Loyola Marymount

Boise State

High Point

Among Others



6’2 Jr G avg 15p/4r/2a while shooting 43% from 3 (109 3FGM).



Planning to conduct zooms next week. pic.twitter.com/oVev3o3l1I — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 16, 2026

Copeland is a rising senior who grew up in Sunnyside, WA, a little less than 200 miles from Spokane. He ended up playing at Lone Peak High School in Utah before spending the first two seasons of his college career at Salt Lake City Community College.

That landed him at Stetson in the A-Sun, where he proceeded to torch the nets all season long. Across 33 games, Copeland averaged 15 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Hatters, while shooting a red-hot 42.9% from three on nearly eight attempts per game.

He led the A-Sun in three-point percentage and was second with 109 made three-pointers. Gonzaga's leader in made threes last year was Saint-Supery, with 48.

While an undersized two guard may seem like more of a luxury than a need for Gonzaga right now, especially with transfer Isiah Harwell and freshman Jack Kayil joining the team, a three-point specialist like Copeland would really help the Zags space the floor, pulling gravity away from Huff and Fogle and opening up the offense in a major way.

The seriousness of Gonzaga's interest in Copeland is unknown at this time, but they are far and away the most notable of the known teams currently in contact with the 6'2 guard, and likely have the biggest reserve of cash to play with as well.

Copeland joins a solid list of guards Gonzaga is connected to in the transfer portal, alongside Gavin Sykes, Mason Williams, TJ Burch, and Tahlan Pettway.