Gonzaga looks to close out nonconference play on high note: ‘We could easily be undefeated right now’

After a 28-day hiatus between home games, Wednesday night’s 102-72 victory over Nicholls at the McCarthey Athletic Center was a much-needed bounce-back game for a Gonzaga men’s basketball team that was coming off back-to-back losses in tough fashion.
For the first time in almost a month, the Bulldogs (8-3) were back in the comforts of the Kennel, unburdened by the pressure that comes with playing against a high-profile opponent in a big-time venue.
“I think we're just getting so ahead of ourselves with these big games and big environments and coming out with the ‘W’ and stuff,” senior forward Ben Gregg said after the game. “I think a lot of guys get down themselves and they’re not as confident individually and then as a team.”
The Zags came out of the gate against the Colonels in a similar manner in which they opened against UConn: lethargic, as Mark Few put it simply afterward. Scoring droughts, whether in the first half or down the stretch of regulation, have been a common thread in each of the last three games. That along with poorly-timed miscues on the defensive end of the floor.
In an alternate reality, the Bulldogs know their three losses could’ve played out much differently. They had a 5-point lead in the final 25 seconds against West Virginia, an 18-point lead early in the second half against Kentucky and had all the momentum after overcoming a double-digit deficit against a banged-up UConn squad.
“[We’re] a couple possessions away from being able to be undefeated,” Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson said. “But we also can't be satisfied on another end and say, ‘Oh, we're really close to being undefeated.’ We got to get better in a lot of facets.”
One area of growth for the Bulldogs over nonconference play has been their effort on the defensive glass, particularly in clutch moments. The overall statistics indicate Gonzaga does just fine in this department — it ranks in the top 15 in the country in defensive rebounds per game (29.3) — though that number doesn’t tell the full story. It especially doesn’t explain how the Huskies, without 6-foot-10 Samson Johnson in the game, were able to capitalize off some key second-chance opportunities in the second half of a back-and-forth affair.
“We got big guys, and I feel like we kind of got punked against UConn,” Gregg said. “I felt personally I didn't have my best rebounding effort, which can't happen.”
Gonzaga’s 6-foot-10 senior looked more like his usual self against the Colonels, as he recorded his first double-double of the season in a 10-point, 10-rebound performance in 24 minutes off the bench. That’s more boards than he collected against Kentucky (seven) and UConn (two) combined.
“There's been a couple games like that where I've kind of taken my foot off the gas on rebounding and trying to get every loose ball,” Gregg said. “So just coming out every game with that same passion, desire to get every 50-50 ball … I think the guys also have to get back to doing that and we’ll be fine.”
Defensively, mistimed rotations and lack of communication have compounded the struggles that occur on the offensive end of the floor. Kentucky’s pick-and-roll scorched Gonzaga down the stretch of that game in Seattle, as the Wildcats went 22-for-39 from the field after halftime to overcome their double-digit deficit.
The next week, the Huskies’ well-oiled offense hummed against a Bulldogs defense that looked out of sorts from the get-go. Three of UConn’s first four field goals were dunks, including an alley-oop to Johnson on the first play following the opening tip-off. In the blink of an eye, the Zags trailed 13-2 and had to fight from behind all night, only to come up short in the end after failing to score a field goal in the final 3:25 of regulation.
“Coach Few definitely said it: Don’t let our offense dictate our defense,” Gregg said. “If shots aren’t falling, don’t take it out on defense after that. Get back and try to just get the ball back and get another good look and the next one’s going in.”
Coming off consecutive losses, Gregg had a message of his own for the team.
“I just yesterday really emphasized finding that joy again,” Gregg said. “Having fun and not putting too much pressure on themselves … this is a great week to hopefully get back in the ‘W’ column with two games, then come back after the break with UCLA — it’s full steam ahead.”
“[The coaches] just remind us that we could easily be undefeated right now,” Gregg said. “But mental lapses throughout the game add up, which puts up in bad situations that we’re not able to win … so [we’re] just staying confident.”
