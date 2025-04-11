Gonzaga reached out to Rice transfer Jacob Dar
While acquiring backcourt depth is certainly a priority for Gonzaga's coaching staff while sifting through the transfer portal, Mark Few and company probably wouldn't mind bringing in a versatile wing to replace some of the outgoing talent at the position, either.
With Dusty Stromer off to Grand Canyon, Michael Ajayi headed for Butler and Jun Seok Yeo in the portal, the Bulldogs could certainly be in the market for a skilled, athletic forward who can also spread the floor a bit on offense. The Zags have reportedly reached out to a few potential candidates who could serve in that role, along with a handful of guards, to shore up the backcourt.
Rice transfer Jacob Dar is on the list of transfers who's heard from Gonzaga since entering the transfer portal, as reports indicate the 6-foot-7, 170-pound forward has received interest from the Zags, as well as West Virginia, Texas A&M, Washington, Kansas State and San Francisco, among others.
Dar appeared in 30 games with the Owls, including 13 starts, and averaged 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range. He scored a season-high 24 points and collected six rebounds in a February loss to UAB, which came days after he dropped 21 points at Tulane. Dar also went 6-of-7 from downtown during that matchup with the Green Wave.
An unranked recruit coming out of Freedom Christian Academy (Nebraska), Dar played two seasons at Emory & Henry University, a Division-II school in Emory, Virginia, where he averaged 13.4 points across 38 appearances with the Wasps. The 2024-25 campaign was considered Dar's junior year of college.
Jalen Warley, a 6-foot-7 wing who joined the Zags midseason after transferring from Virginia, and Davis Fogle, an incoming freshman and highly touted 6-foot-6 wing, are two notable newcomers to the 2025-26 squad who could play meaningful minutes right away. But with six rotational players set to depart this offseason, it appears the Bulldogs need bodies at more than just one position.