Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard invited to NBA pre-draft workout with hometown team
Ryan Nembhard has racked up serious frequent flyer miles as he prepares for the 2025 NBA Draft.
The former Gonzaga standout has been bouncing around city-to-city lately, showcasing his talents and intangibles during private pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams in the weeks following his standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
The next stop on Nembhard's budding professional journey is a familiar one, to say the least. The Aurora, Ontario, native is north of the border Monday for a scheduled workout with his hometown Toronto Raptors, according to a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
Nembhard told the media after his workout with the Golden State Warriors that he has at least 11-12 more workouts to participate in before the NBA Draft, set for June 25-26 at the Barclays Center, and that he's already worked out for a handful of teams since the draft combine in late May.
Nembhard is projected by a few draft analysts to fall somewhere in the late second round, likely to a team in need of more playmaking from its backcourt. A recent mock from Sports Illustrated has the 6-foot-tall floor general going to the Los Angeles Clippers with the 51st overall pick, while another from NBADraft.net projects Nembhard to be selected at pick No. 56 by the Memphis Grizzlies. Yahoo! Sports is the highest on Nembhard, who's slated to go No. 47 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in Kevin O'Connor's latest mock draft.
The Raptors — who finished seventh in assists per game this season — could still use some help in their backcourt rotation heading into next season. Especially after trading Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat in February, leaving Toronto's playmaking duties to Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes.
Nembhard's coming off leading the NCAA in assists as a senior with the Zags this past season, putting up 9.8 per game while breaking Gonzaga and the West Coast Conference's respective single-season records for total assists. His 344 assists in 2024-25 led the country and were the fifth-most in a single season in NCAA history. In fact, it only took Nembhard two seasons (70 games) to finish with the fifth-most career assists in Gonzaga history (587, two shy of tying Jeremy Pargo for fourth).
Nembhard also put up 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for his career, shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range over the span of 134 games with Creighton (64 games) and Gonzaga (70).
The Raptors nearly had the chance to select Nembhard's older brother, Andrew, during the 2022 draft, but the Indiana Pacers came in two picks ahead of Toronto and selected the former Gonzaga guard. Perhaps three years later, the Raptors will have an opportunity to add the younger Nembhard to their corp.