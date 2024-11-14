Gonzaga’s Drew Timme scores 14 points in second NBA G League game
Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe once went head-to-head in a top-five showdown between Gonzaga and Kentucky in front of 12,000-strong at the Spokane Arena in 2022.
Since then, the pair of former All-Americans have yet to find their footing at the pro level, whether because of injury or other reasons completely out of their control. Tshiebwe made a few appearances with the Indiana Pacers but spent most of last season in the G League, while Timme had his campaign cut short due to a foot injury. Despite going in opposite directions, they crossed paths once again Wednesday in a matchup between Timme’s Stockton Kings and Tshiebwe’s Salt Lake City Stars.
The former Wildcat finished with the better stat line — 22 points and 25 rebounds — but it was Timme and the Kings who came out victorious, 116-112. Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer tallied 14 points, six assists and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. Timme shot 6-of-11 from the field and blocked a layup attempt from former Santa Clara forward Keshawn Justice late in the fourth quarter to spark a scoring opportunity for Stockton the other way.
The Kings took a 106-92 lead with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter following Timme’s defensive effort. The Stars mounted a comeback quickly, however, behind former Miami standout Isaiah Wong, who scored a game-high 35 points and made key baskets down the stretch, along with Justice and Tshiebwe, to make it a 2-point game with 42 seconds left in regulation. Skal Labissiere, who subbed in for Timme after he picked up foul No. 5 at the 3:59 mark in the fourth, sunk a 15-footer to make it 116-112 with 7 seconds to play.
Wednesday’s win was a bounce back for Stockton after its 108-100 loss to the Valley Suns in the season opener. Timme scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his G League debut with the Kings.
Stockton signed Timme to the team’s initial 14-man training camp roster in late October. The move came shortly after he was waived by the main franchise in Sacramento, which had inked Timme to an Exhibit 10 deal in the fall. With roster availability in Stockton, Timme joined the G League affiliate following a solid run with the Summer League team in Las Vegas.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.