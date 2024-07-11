Gonzaga’s Drew Timme sticking with Sacramento Kings for NBA Summer League
Drew Timme will suit up for the Sacramento Kings during the Las Vegas Summer League, according to a report from Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca.
The former Gonzaga men’s basketball All-American played three games with the Kings in the California Classic Summer League, but some confusion stirred when his name was listed on the Toronto Raptors’ summer league roster. Fardaws Aimaq will replace Timme on Toronto’s roster.
After undergoing foot surgery in February, Timme got another shot at the NBA this past week with the Kings in the California Classic. The 6-foot-10 Texan had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double against China on Saturday, followed by six points and seven rebounds in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. On Wednesday, he put up 13 points and snatched four boards in a narrow loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Timme averaged 5.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes of action across his first three summer league games. He shot 42.4% from the field.
Timme’s continued pursuit of an NBA career comes after his rookie season in the G League was cut short when he suffered a broken foot. Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer appeared in 27 games with the Wisconsin Herd this season and averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while playing 21.8 minutes per game. Timme had several big games in his first season as a pro, including a 30-point, 10-rebound and 6-assist performance in early December; a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double on Jan. 17 and a 16-point, 15-rebound outing in the G League Showcase finale on Dec. 22. He shot 50% or better on at least five field goal attempts in 16 games.
“He's more than good enough to play in that league,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of Timme. “I think he was going to get called up this year, and then he broke his foot, so that was just a tough, tough deal and tough timing. So he's just in that situation where he's just gonna have to keep fighting and scratching and doing what he can.”
Joining Timme on the Kings is former Washington State standout Isaac Jones, who signed a two-way contract after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, as well as Antoine Davis, men’s college basketball’s second all-time leading scorer from Detroit Mercy. Devin Carter, who the Kings selected 13th overall last month, was ruled out for the summer league with a shoulder injury.
Timme’s first Las Vegas Summer League game is Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:00 p.m. PST on NBA TV. The Kings then take on the Utah Jazz (July 15, ESPNU), New York Knicks (July 17, NBA TV) and Washington Wizards (July 18, ESPN).
Anton Watson is set for his NBA Summer League debut with the Boston Celtics. The 54th overall pick in the 2024 draft will get his first taste of NBA action on July 13 against the Miami Heat. Killian Tillie, Watson's Gonzaga teammate in 2019-20, is on the Celtics as well.